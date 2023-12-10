Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The dog’s shedding, everyone forgot to take their shoes off, you ate a Nature Valley granola bar (if you know, you know) — let’s face it, the floor is clean for about one day before getting peppered with dirt and crumbs again. But now it just got far easier to actually clean the floors. And here’s the best part: you don’t even have to do it!

If you haven’t heard of robot vacuums, they’re about to totally elevate your cleaning game. This extra strong robot vacuum deep cleans the floor whenever necessary and is so hi-tech, you’ll wonder if you’re living in The Jetsons.

Get the Eufy Clean L60 Robotic Vacuum for $200 (originally $280) at Amazon!

The robot vacuum is app-controlled, using iPath Laser Navigation to map out your home and choose the most efficient route to clean. It builds a customizable AI map in the app so you can see the route plan, select specific rooms of focus and rooms to avoid and schedule multi-floor cleanings.

If you have a mix of hardwood flooring, carpet and tile, the robot vacuum will clean using a surface-adjusted suction level. Nope, you don’t need to buy a carpet-specific or tile-specific robot — the Eufy Clean L60 does it all. It’s almost like it was made for your individual home!

In terms of prep, it runs in the background for two hours before needing a recharge, which is more than enough time to clean the floor! While you’re getting ready, doing dishes or watching a movie, the robot is hard at work. Reviewers love how much time, energy and effort the vacuum saves. — and it’s easy to see why.

So, as always, take off your shoes before coming into the house. But if you forget, no worries! The Eufy vacuum — on sale now! — will take care of it.

