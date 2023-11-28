Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Imagine if you could reap the benefits of a relaxing essential oil bath while in the shower. Well, no need to imagine any longer — because you actually can!

If you haven’t heard of a shower steamer, think of it as the shower version of a bath bomb. Steamers release essential oils in the form of scented therapeutic steam. You simply place one of the fizzy tablets on the floor of your shower — and voila! You’ll snag many of the same benefits as you would during a day at the spa, but for a tiny fraction of the price. It really is like making your own essential oil steam room at home!

Best of all, they make the absolute ideal stocking stuffer for your guy, your gal, your mom, your dad, your coworker — really anyone who deserves some relaxation on the regular. And we get it — you’ve probably see them all over stores, the internet and social media, but fear not – we found the best one so you don’t have to!

Get the Body Restore Stress Relief Shower Bombs for just $19 (originally $30) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 27, 2023, but are subject to change.

When choosing shower steamers, you want to make sure they are made with real essential oils, not faux fragrances. You also want to make sure the essential oils are strong enough. According to WebMD, Aromatherapy has many physical and psychological benefits including stress reduction, improved sleep and anxiety relief. Don’t we all need that?!

The Body Restore Shower Bombs check all of these boxes and more. They don’t dissolve right away, prolonging the relaxation experience for your lucky gift recipient. This stocking stuffer comes with 15 tablets — basically, that means practically 15 steam room sessions!

They come in various different scents, allowing you to fully customize the experience. Once again, these are a seriously thoughtful gift! Choose from fresh eucalyptus, floral rose, lavender, citrus, tea tree or a combination.

Reviewers are obsessed with them as well. Almost 20,000 people gave the product five stars on Amazon, with some buying them as stocking stuffers and later grabbing more for themselves. Others describe the long-lasting use of the steamers, how they make the bathroom feel like the spa and how the aromas helped clear sinus issues. The reviews might make you grab a bag for everyone on your list!

Okay, we’re officially sold — stockings don’t stuff themselves, and these shower bombs are a complete hit!

Still looking for something else? Explore more Black Friday deals at Amazon here!

