Best Black Friday Stocking Stuffer Deals for Under $15

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.
Black Friday is on! Now is the best time to save on everything you need for the holidays, like seasonal decor, boots, coats and gifts. Amazon’s Black Friday deals include incredibly gifting options for every price point and purpose — for example, easy stocking stuffers!
Stocking stuffers is a broad term generally referring to a gift that can fit in a stocking. Whether you’re shopping for your significant other, your kids or anyone else on the list, we’ve compiled the best stocking stuffers under $15 to shop on Amazon right now. Keep reading to see some of our favorite picks!
Stocking Stuffers for Her
- Burt’s Bees 4-Pack — originally $12, now just $8!
- GLAM UP Facial Sheet Mask 12 — originally $15, now just $10!
- SixVector Premium Glass Nail File with Case — originally $20, now just $8!
- HEETA Hair Scalp Massager — originally $11, now just $7!
- Kitsch Velvet Scrunchies — originally $12, now just $6!
Stocking Stuffers for Him
- Popsify Universal Socket Tools — originally $11, now just $6!
- Aceoce Manicure Set — originally $13, now just $8!
- AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge – originally $12, now just $9!
- KUNIFU BBQ Grill Scraper — originally $14, now just $7!
- TUKUOS Telescoping Back Scratcher — originally $17, now just $11!
Stocking Stuffers for Kids
- Lip Smackers Coca-Cola Flavored Balm, 8 Pack — originally $9, now just $9!
- Nutty Toys Fidget Spinner — originally $7, now just $6!
- Jishi Retro Magic Rail Twirler 3Pcs — originally $15, now just $13!
- Rubik’s Cube — originally $10, now just $9!
- Educational Insights Kanoodle 3D Brain Teaser Puzzle Game — originally $14, now just $10!
Deal of the DayCoach! Olaplex! Shop the Best Deals on Black Friday View Deal
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!