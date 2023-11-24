Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Wake up, people — it’s time to shop Black Friday deals! With many sales already underway for clothing, toys and home appliances, it’s also a great time to get all your holiday essentials.
Whether you’re looking for Christmas trees, ornaments, tree toppers or storage options, there are Black Friday sales offering savings on all of your needs — seriously. Read on to see some of the best seasonal decor deals to shop right now!
Christmas Trees
This Christmas tree is festive and will bring the holiday sprit into your home effortlessly!
- New One 6.5ft Christmas Tree — originally $147, now just $112!
- Costway Prelit 7.5ft Christmas Tree — originally $550, now just $160!
- Steelside Carolina Lighted Pine Christmas Tree — originally $437, now just $205!
- Northlight 7′ Colorado Spruce 2-Tone Artificial Christmas Tree — originally $167, now just $148!
- Honeywell 6.5 ft Pre-Lit Christmas Tree — originally $209, now just $157!
Ornaments
Grab these shatter-proof ornaments for a pretty and durable decorative option!
- 30 Piece Shatterproof Ball Ornaments Set — originally $40, now just $28!
- Northlight 24ct Shatterproof 4-Finish Christmas Ball Ornament Set — originally $21, now just $19!
- Mercury Row Shiny and Matte Ball Ornament Set (Set of 50) — originally $33, now just $16!
- Northlight 4ct Wooden Nutcracker Christmas Ornament Set — originally $21, now just $19!
- ITART 101pcs Christmas Tree Ornaments Assortment — originally $47, now just $32!
Storage
Try this Christmas tree storage bag for an option that’s efficient and keeps all of its pieces together in one place!
- Homeitusa Christmas Tree Storage Tote Bag — originally $50, now just $35!
- The Holiday Aisle Christmas Ornament Storage — originally $30, now just $16!
- ZOBER Christmas Ornament Storage Box — originally $23, now just $18!
- IRIS USA Ornament Storage Box — originally $40, now just $34!
- Rebrilliant Christmas Tree Storage Bag — originally $50, now just $14!
Tree Toppers
Your tree will shine bright with this gilded star tree topper!
- Brizled Gold Christmas Tree Topper — originally $14, now just $11!
- Northlight 11″ Lighted Rattan Twigs Star Christmas Tree Topper — originally $28, now just $24!
- Northlight 12″ Lighted Silver and White Angel with Wings Christmas Tree Topper — originally $65, now just $54!
- Brightown Christmas Star Tree Topper — originally $26, now just $22!
- The Holiday Aisle Fabric Christmas Tree Topper Bow — originally $43, now just $24!
- Mercury Row Star Tree Topper — originally $47, now just $37!
