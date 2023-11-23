Your account
15 of the Best Early Black Friday Deals — 50% Off or More

Some people are hesitant to shop early Black Friday deals because they want to make sure they’re nabbing the big savings. Why save 20% when you could save 50% or more? We get it.

Luckily, many retailers are dropping their mega-deals earlier and earlier, so we can swoop in and nab the hottest discounts with time to spare. Shop 15 amazing products we found online — all 50% off or more!

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet

black-friday-deals-50-off-or-more-amazon-tablet
Amazon
Was $150You Save 50%
On Sale: $75
See it!

Ameriwood Home Chicago Electric Fireplace

black-friday-deals-50-off-or-more-amazon-fireplace
Amazon
Was $430You Save 58%
On Sale: $180
See it!

Marc Fisher LTD Marysa Block Heel Platform Bootie

black-friday-deals-50-off-or-more-nordstrom-boots
Nordstrom
Was $229You Save 62%
On Sale: $88
See it!

JLab Go Air Pop Bluetooth Earbuds

black-friday-deals-50-off-or-more-walmart-earbuds
Walmart
Was $30You Save 67%
On Sale: $10
See it!

Everlane The ReTrack Half-Zip Sweatshirt

black-friday-deals-50-off-or-more-everlane-sweatshirt
Everlane
Was $98You Save 60%
On Sale: $39
See it!

Urban Decay Perversion Volumizing Mascara

black-friday-deals-50-off-or-more-amazon-urban-decay-mascara
Amazon
Was $28You Save 64%
On Sale: $10
See it!

Mueller Rolling Food Chopper

black-friday-deals-50-off-or-more-amazon-chopper
Amazon
Was $30You Save 63%
On Sale: $11
See it!

Adidas Unisex Adilette Shower Slides

black-friday-deals-50-off-or-more-amazon-adidas-slides
Amazon
Was $30You Save 50%
On Sale: $15
See it!

Madewell Ribbed Square-Neck Long-Sleeve Tee

black-friday-deals-50-off-or-more-madwell-top
Madewell

Use code LETSGO at checkout!

Was $55You Save 75%
On Sale: $14
See it!

Mercury Row Perdue Velvet Convertible Sofa

black-friday-deals-50-off-or-more-wayfair-couch
Wayfair
Was $880You Save 63%
On Sale: $330
See it!

Free People Teagan Tassel Loafer

black-friday-deals-50-off-or-more-zappos-free-people-loafers
Zappos
Was $148You Save 65%
On Sale: $52
See it!

By Anthropologie Crystal Dangle Earrings

black-friday-deals-50-off-or-more-anthropologie-earrings
Anthropologie
Was $54You Save 56%
On Sale: $24
See it!

Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

black-friday-deals-50-off-or-more-amazon-mexican-gothic
Amazon
Was $17You Save 50%
On Sale: $8.55
See it!

Dearfoams Beth Furry Foldover Boot Slipper

black-friday-deals-50-off-or-more-amazon-slipper-boots
Amazon
Was $46You Save 57%
On Sale: $20
See it!

National Tree Company 6.5′ Feel Real Snowy Mixed Pine Tree

black-friday-deals-50-off-or-more-macys-christmas-tree
Macy’s
Was $736You Save 75%
On Sale: $184
See it!

