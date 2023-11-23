Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Some people are hesitant to shop early Black Friday deals because they want to make sure they’re nabbing the big savings. Why save 20% when you could save 50% or more? We get it.

Luckily, many retailers are dropping their mega-deals earlier and earlier, so we can swoop in and nab the hottest discounts with time to spare. Shop 15 amazing products we found online — all 50% off or more!

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet

Was $150 You Save 50% On Sale: $75

Ameriwood Home Chicago Electric Fireplace

Was $430 You Save 58% On Sale: $180

Marc Fisher LTD Marysa Block Heel Platform Bootie

Was $229 You Save 62% On Sale: $88

JLab Go Air Pop Bluetooth Earbuds

Was $30 You Save 67% On Sale: $10

Everlane The ReTrack Half-Zip Sweatshirt

Was $98 You Save 60% On Sale: $39

Urban Decay Perversion Volumizing Mascara

Was $28 You Save 64% On Sale: $10

Mueller Rolling Food Chopper

Was $30 You Save 63% On Sale: $11

Adidas Unisex Adilette Shower Slides

Was $30 You Save 50% On Sale: $15

Madewell Ribbed Square-Neck Long-Sleeve Tee

Use code LETSGO at checkout!

Was $55 You Save 75% On Sale: $14

Mercury Row Perdue Velvet Convertible Sofa

Was $880 You Save 63% On Sale: $330

Free People Teagan Tassel Loafer

Was $148 You Save 65% On Sale: $52

By Anthropologie Crystal Dangle Earrings

Was $54 You Save 56% On Sale: $24

Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Was $17 You Save 50% On Sale: $8.55

Dearfoams Beth Furry Foldover Boot Slipper

Was $46 You Save 57% On Sale: $20

National Tree Company 6.5′ Feel Real Snowy Mixed Pine Tree

Was $736 You Save 75% On Sale: $184

