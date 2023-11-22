Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Black Friday is almost upon Us, but you can start shopping sales right now! Many retailers — Amazon, Macy’s, Nordstrom, Saks Off Fifth, Walmart and more — have already unveiled their deals for the festive shopping occasion, and we’re here to help you find some of the best picks!

This year, you will find savings across categories like clothing, shoes, home, beauty, tech and more. Naturally, with any sale events — especially during Black Friday — you have to move swiftly! Read more about these sure-to-sell-out steals below!

Amazon

Amazon is a one-stop shop for all of your Black Friday needs — whether you’re looking for a top-rated vacuum cleaner or the most popular pimple patches on the market!

Nordstrom

Nordstrom’s Black Friday deals are selling out fast, but if you act now, you can get Ugg slippers and Tom Ford foundation stick!

Saks Off Fifth

Saks Off Fifth is always a haven for designer discounts, and Black Friday is no exception. Top deals include Stuart Weitzman boots and pretty puffer jackets!

Macy’s

Attention, fashionistas — Macy’s dropped deals on popular products like this haute halter sheath dress and a faux-fur puffer coat!

Walmart

Walmart always delivers, and these AirPods and Beats headphones are sure to make excellent gifts!

