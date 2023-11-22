Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Black Friday is almost upon Us, but you can start shopping sales right now! Many retailers — Amazon, Macy’s, Nordstrom, Saks Off Fifth, Walmart and more — have already unveiled their deals for the festive shopping occasion, and we’re here to help you find some of the best picks!
This year, you will find savings across categories like clothing, shoes, home, beauty, tech and more. Naturally, with any sale events — especially during Black Friday — you have to move swiftly! Read more about these sure-to-sell-out steals below!
Amazon
Amazon is a one-stop shop for all of your Black Friday needs — whether you’re looking for a top-rated vacuum cleaner or the most popular pimple patches on the market!
- INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner — 78% off!
- Mighty Patch The Original — 20% off!
- Mattel Barbie Dreamhouse — 30% off!
- Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System — 50% off!
- Amazon Essentials Lightweight Puffer Jacket — 30% off!
Nordstrom
Nordstrom’s Black Friday deals are selling out fast, but if you act now, you can get Ugg slippers and Tom Ford foundation stick!
- Ugg Cozy Slippers — 30% off!
- Lauren Ralph Lauren Hooded Down Puffer Coat — 40% off!
- Jessica Simpson Calvagh Bootie —46% off!
- Sam Edelman Notch Collar Longline Wool Blend Coat — 32% off!
- Tom Ford Traceless Foundation Stick — 50% off!
Saks Off Fifth
Saks Off Fifth is always a haven for designer discounts, and Black Friday is no exception. Top deals include Stuart Weitzman boots and pretty puffer jackets!
- Calvin Klein Bib Belted Wool Blend Wrap Coat — 56% off!
- Saks Fifth Avenue Heathered Cashmere Joggers — 30% off!
- Andrew Marc Vega Puffer Jacket — 61% off!
- BCBGMaxazria Merino Wool Turtleneck Sweater — 65% off!
- Stuart Weitzman Leather Combat Boots — 64% off!
Macy’s
Attention, fashionistas — Macy’s dropped deals on popular products like this haute halter sheath dress and a faux-fur puffer coat!
- Rachel Rachel Roy Halter Sheath Dress — 30% off!
- Michael Michael Kors Belted Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Puffer Coat — 60% off!
- Imaginarium Metro Line Train Table Set — 68% off!
- Trumiracle Diamond Stud Earrings — 77% off!
- Too Faced Born This Way Sunset Stripped Eye Shadow Palette — 50% off!
Walmart
Walmart always delivers, and these AirPods and Beats headphones are sure to make excellent gifts!
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones — 52% off!
- Zimtown 3-Piece Nested Spinner Suitcase Luggage Set — 57% off!
- Lamborghini 12 V Powered Ride — 49% off!
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) — 20% off!
- Cate & Chloe Bianca 18k White Gold Plated Silver Hoop Earrings — 85% off!
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!