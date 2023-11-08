Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

15 Best Early Black Friday Deals From Walmart Up to 60% Off

By
Walmart Black Friday deals
Walmart

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Back in the day, Black Friday was one day of madness. Eager shoppers would line up at the crack of dawn the morning after Thanksgiving to score the best doorbuster deals in person. Oh, have times have changed! These days, Black Friday sales start much earlier, and you can shop from the comfort of your own home.

Get a head start on holiday shopping with Walmart’s early Black Friday deals up to 60% off! Below are 15 of our top picks, from fashion to toys and games. Fun for the whole family! Securing your holiday gifts this early will definitely put you on the nice list.

Fashion

Muk Luk boots
Walmart

Home

Keurig coffee maker
Walmart
  • Up to 40% off Keurig Coffee Makers!
  • Up to 50% off Shark Cordless Vacuums!
  • Up to 50% off Vivitar Content Creator Tools!
  • Up to 55% off Gourmia Air Fryers!
  • Up to 47% off Costway Stand Mixers!

Toys and Games

Candyland game
Walmart

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

amazon-prime-big-deal-days

Related: When Is Amazon's Black Friday? Everything We Know — And the Best Early Deals

white-elephant-gift-guide-under-50

Related: 21 White Elephant Gifts Under $50 — Funny, Thoughtful and Unexpected Ideas

Taylor Swift gift guide

Related: 13 Perfect Presents for Taylor Swift Fans

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

More Stories