Leave it to Macy’s to roll out major early Black Friday specials — and leave it to Us to make sure you get some of the best deals available! This year, Macy’s Early Access specials include thousands — literally, thousands — of items you can shop ahead of Thanksgiving weekend.

There are savings across categories like clothing, shoes, accessories, beauty, home, jewelry, kids’ toys and much more! Deals start at just around $10, so there’s something for every budget. Keep reading to see some of our favorite picks!

Best Early Black Friday Deals at Macy’s

Take 55% off the Franco Sarto Waxton Square Toe Booties!

Take 60% off the Michael Michael Kors Single-Breasted Wool Blend Coat!

Take 28% off the Kitchenaid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer!

Take 25% off the UGG Brody Reversible 5-Pc. Comforter Set!

Take 70% off the Macy’s Diamond Tennis Bracelet!

Take 50% off the I.N.C. International Concepts Long-Sleeve Velvet Dress!

Take 50% off the Coach Glovetanned Leather Beat Saddle Bag!

Take 49% off the Polo Ralph Lauren Thermal Beanie!

Take 50% off the Calvin Klein Becky Top Zipper Shoulder Bag!

Take 61% off the T-Fal Initiatives Nonstick 18 Piece Cookware Set!

Take 75% off the Discovery Kids 3-in-1 Tabletop Dry Erase Chalkboard Painting Art Easel!

Take 70% off the Anchor Hocking 15-Pc. Oven Basics Bakeware Set!

Take 50% off the Viktor & Rolf Good Fortune Eau de Parfum Spray!

Take 58% off the Black & Decker Crisp and Bake Air Fryer Toaster Oven!

Take 77% off the Trumiracle Diamond Stud Earrings!

Take 40% off the Ninja Foodi DZ201 6-in-1 8 Qt. 2-Basket Air Fryer!

Take 50% off the Royal Luxe White Goose Feather & Down 240 Thread Count Comforter!

Take 50% off the Michael Kors Wren Chronograph Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Watch 42mm!

Take 50% off the Marc Jacobs Dot Eau de Parfum Spray!

Take 64% off the Guess Hooded Puffer Coat!

Take 35% off the Melissa & Doug Freestanding Wooden Fresh Mart Grocery Store!

Want to shop more? Check out all of the Early Black Friday deals happening right now at Macy’s here!

