Leave it to Macy’s to roll out major early Black Friday specials — and leave it to Us to make sure you get some of the best deals available! This year, Macy’s Early Access specials include thousands — literally, thousands — of items you can shop ahead of Thanksgiving weekend.
There are savings across categories like clothing, shoes, accessories, beauty, home, jewelry, kids’ toys and much more! Deals start at just around $10, so there’s something for every budget. Keep reading to see some of our favorite picks!
Best Early Black Friday Deals at Macy’s
Take 55% off the Franco Sarto Waxton Square Toe Booties!
Take 60% off the Michael Michael Kors Single-Breasted Wool Blend Coat!
Take 28% off the Kitchenaid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer!
Take 25% off the UGG Brody Reversible 5-Pc. Comforter Set!
Take 70% off the Macy’s Diamond Tennis Bracelet!
Take 50% off the I.N.C. International Concepts Long-Sleeve Velvet Dress!
Take 50% off the Coach Glovetanned Leather Beat Saddle Bag!
Take 49% off the Polo Ralph Lauren Thermal Beanie!
Take 50% off the Calvin Klein Becky Top Zipper Shoulder Bag!
Take 61% off the T-Fal Initiatives Nonstick 18 Piece Cookware Set!
Take 75% off the Discovery Kids 3-in-1 Tabletop Dry Erase Chalkboard Painting Art Easel!
Take 70% off the Anchor Hocking 15-Pc. Oven Basics Bakeware Set!
Take 50% off the Viktor & Rolf Good Fortune Eau de Parfum Spray!
Take 58% off the Black & Decker Crisp and Bake Air Fryer Toaster Oven!
Take 77% off the Trumiracle Diamond Stud Earrings!
Take 40% off the Ninja Foodi DZ201 6-in-1 8 Qt. 2-Basket Air Fryer!
Take 50% off the Royal Luxe White Goose Feather & Down 240 Thread Count Comforter!
Take 50% off the Michael Kors Wren Chronograph Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Watch 42mm!
Take 50% off the Marc Jacobs Dot Eau de Parfum Spray!
Take 64% off the Guess Hooded Puffer Coat!
Take 35% off the Melissa & Doug Freestanding Wooden Fresh Mart Grocery Store!
Want to shop more? Check out all of the Early Black Friday deals happening right now at Macy’s here!
