We’re deep into Black Friday 2023 now. We’ve been heavily featuring Amazon deals, as we know most shoppers will create a cart (or a few) on the site — but let’s not forget about the entire rest of the internet!

We want to cover every corner to make sure we leave Black Friday with no regrets. That’s why, below, we’re showcasing some of the top-trending deals across the internet. Happy shopping!

Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite: Nordstrom has nearly 2,000 Black Friday deals, but it doesn’t get much softer (or more giftable) than this ultra-popular Bliss Plush Throw Blanket — was $29, now $20!

Shop more Black Friday deals at Nordstrom!

Chewy

Our Absolute Favorite: Up to 50% off select products! Grab your pup a holiday-themed gift box with this Goody Box Holiday Dog Toys & Treats — was $44, now $25 with code PET30 at checkout!

Shop more Black Friday deals at Chewy!

lululemon

Our Absolute Favorite: The We Made Too Much section of lululemon is on fire this week! What better pick than these Straight-Leg Mid-Rise Pants? They were $128, now they’re $99!

Shop more Black Friday specials at lululemon!

American Eagle

Our Absolute Favorite: 30-40% off everything! How can we choose just one colorway of this cozy AE Zip-Up Bear Hug Sherpa Jacket? It was $60, now it’s $25!

Shop more Black Friday deals at American Eagle!

Charlotte Tilbury

Our Absolute Favorite: You can now take up to 30% off Charlotte Tilbury’s beauty kits, and there are tons of options. We know so many people will want Charlotte’s 3 Steps to Beautiful Lips — was $85, now $59.50!

Shop more Black Friday deals at Charlotte Tilbury!

Saks Off 5th

Our Absolute Favorite: Use code BF25 to take an extra 25% off your purchase of $150+! Warm up for winter in this Calvin Klein Faux Shearling Down Coat — was $370, now $142 with code!

Shop more Black Friday deals at Saks of 5th!

Cozy Earth

Our Absolute Favorite: Take up to 35% off sitewide! Upgrade your bedding with this iconic Comforter, available in silk or bamboo viscose — started at $419, now starts at $293!

Shop more Black Friday deals at Cozy Earth!

Tory Burch

Our Absolute Favorite: With 30% off orders $250+, we have so many options. That said, we’re not missing out on this Limited-Edition Crossbody — was $398, now $279!

Shop more Black Friday deals at Tory Burch!

Nike

Our Absolute Favorite: Take up to 60% off and use code BLACKFRIDAY for an extra 25% off select styles like this Court Legacy Lift sneaker — was $90, now $75 with code!

Shop more Black Friday deals at Nike!

Dermstore

Our Absolute Favorite: Get up to 30% off and 2x points with code JOY at checkout! Level up your skincare with the beloved Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel —was $204, now $107 with code!

Shop more Black Friday deals at Dermstore!

Chico’s

Our Absolute Favorite: Take 30% off nearly everything! We’re absolutely in love with the sparkly holiday vibes of this Crystal Chandelier Pullover Sweater — was $129, now $90!

Shop more Black Friday deals at Chico’s!

Ooni

Our Absolute Favorite: Take up to 30% off! Get ready to throw the best pizza party ever with the help of this Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven — was $349, now $244!

Shop more Black Friday deals at Ooni!

TJ Maxx

Our Absolute Favorite: Going to TJ Maxx in person is fun, but it’s going to be wildly busy right now, and you don’t know what you’ll find there. Online, you can take up to 70% off finds like this Augustinus Bader The Light Cream — was $175, now $112!

Shop more Black Friday deals at TJ Maxx!

Macy’s

Our Absolute Favorite: More and more deals are dropping at Macy’s! Top brands are marked way down. You won’t want to miss the deal on this Dyson V8 vacuum — was $519, now 299.99!

Shop more Black Friday deals at Macy’s!

Walmart

Our Absolute Favorite: Low prices all season long! Make someone’s holiday the best ever by grabbing this PlayStation 5 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle before it sells out — was $560, now $499!

Shop more Black Friday deals at Walmart!

