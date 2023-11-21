21 Special Offers at lululemon During Black Friday Week

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Black Friday is the best chance to pick up pieces from your most-wanted brands — those you might normally keep on your wish list rather than in your shopping cart. For many of us, lululemon is a must-shop for the holiday season!
lululemon has so many amazing specials in its We Made Too Much section right now, featuring picks from all categories and for all genders. There are loads of products to look through, but we’re going to link you to the best finds so you can fill up your cart and grab your faves before they sell out!
Women’s Clothing and Shoes
- lululemon Align™ Ribbed High-Rise Pant 25″ — starting at $49 (was $118)
- Wunder Puff Cropped Vest — starting at $129 (was $228)
- Cable-Knit Relaxed-Fit Sweater — $99 (was $148)
- Lightweight Collared A-Line Coat — $149 (was $248)
- Court Rival High-Rise Skirt — starting at $49 (was $88)
- Restfeel Slide — $39 (was $58)
- Blissfeel 2 Running Shoe — starting at $74 (was up to $148)
Men’s Clothing and Shoes
- Sojourn Windbreaker Jacket — $114 (was $148)
- Utilitech Pull-On Classic-Fit Pant — starting at $84 (was $128)
- Soft Knit Overshirt — $79 (was $128)
- lululemon Fundamental Oversized T-Shirt — starting at $34 (was $68)
- Fleece Snap-Front Cardigan — $119 (was $168)
- Balancer Short Sleeve Shirt — $44 (was $78)
- Restfeel Slide — $39 (was $58)
Accessories
- Clean Lines Belt Bag 2L — $39 (was $58)
- The (Un) Mat — $59 (was $78)
- Women’s Fast and Free Hooded Running Gloves — $29 (was $52)
- Textured Fleece-Lined Knit Beanie — $29 (was $64)
- Back to Life Sport Bottle — $44 (was $52)
- Uplifting Scrunchies Nulu 3 Pack — $14 (was $24)
- Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Fleece — $39 (was $58)
Looking for something else? Explore the rest of the We Made Too Much section at lululemon here!
