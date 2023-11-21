Our Favorite Early Black Friday Shoe Deals at Zappos Today

Sponsored content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s no secret that Black Friday sales have already kicked off. You can snag everything from electronics, to Christmas trees and outfits inspired by The Grinch on sale with prices that will make your bank account smile. With most of our holiday season essentials marked down, it’s only fitting that you score massive discounts on shoes, boots and sneakers too!

Online footwear e-tailer Zappos is already slashing price tags thanks to the brand’s Black Friday deals. Cult classic brands like Hoka and Crocs are only a few of the popular brands Zappos is discounting this holiday season. Comfy sneakers, chic boots, trendy Mary Janes and holiday party-approved heels just scratch the surface of the goodies already on sale at Zappos!

Along with offering sales this Cyber Week, Zappos is spreading holiday cheer through the launch of its “Give Back Gift Guide.” For every pair of sneakers purchased from the gift guide between November 28 to December 19, Zappos will cover the cost of one new pair of shoes for a child experiencing homelessness through the Soles4Souls Foundation‘s 4EveryKid campaign.

We’ve rounded up our favorite finds from Zappos’ early Black Friday deals. Scroll ahead to check out our top picks now!

Tommy Hilfiger Imizza Boots

You can never go wrong with a tall boot in cognac brown during the holiday season. It’s the perfect match, whether you pair them with festive ugly sweaters or chic dresses!

Get the Tommy Hilfiger Imizza boots for just $78 (originally $180) at Zappos!

Crocs Classic Marbled Tie-Dye Clog

Comfort is key year-round, but especially important during the holiday season. If you’ll be doing a lot of standing while cooking or in-store shopping for your Black Friday sales, toss on these ultra-roomy clogs for comfort and support.

Get the Crocs Classic Marbled Tie-Dye Clog shoes for just $41 (originally $55) at Zappos!

Blue by Betsey Johnson Joise

The lights on your Christmas tree won’t be the only thing shining! These adorable booties feature the cutest crystal embellishments which will add a glittering flair with every step you take!

Get the Blue by Betsey Johnson Joise boots for just $77 (originally $129) at Zappos!

Superga 2740 Mutlicolor Lettering Sole

If casual looks are on the agenda, you can’t go wrong with these canvas sneakers. The multicolor lettering at the soles adds the perfect finishing touch!

Get the Superga 2740 Multicolor Lettering Sole sneakers for just $65 (originally $110) at Zappos!

Jewel Badgley Mischka Violette

You’ll be the belle of the holiday ball with these dazzling closed-tie pumps. The crystal embellishments will help you shine like the brightest Christmas tree topper!

Get the Jewel Badgley Mischka Violette heels for just $89 (originally $139) at Zappos!

French Sole Passport-R

What do you get when you combine two of this season’s biggest shoe trends? Stunning Barbiecore pink ballet flats, which can take you everywhere from the office to holiday parties this winter!

Get the French Sole Passport-R ballet flats for just $103 (originally $205) at Zappos!

Free People Mayla Platform Mary Jane

Mary Jane is one shoe trend that’s always in style. Free People’s take on the iconic trend features a platform heel that gives you a few extra inches in height.

Get the Free People Mayla Platform Mary Jane shoes for just $68 (originally $228) at Zappos!

Hoka Carbon X 3

Get a head start on fitness-related New Year’s resolutions in these comfy sneaks.

Get the Hoka Carbon X 3 sneakers for just $100 (originally $200) at Zappos!

