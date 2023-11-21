16 Amazing Apple Products on Sale for Black Friday

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fact: shopping for electronic items can be pretty expensive. Phones with professional-quality cameras, laptops with efficient systems and headphones with outstanding sound are a few items we all love. If we’re being honest, they often come with well-deserved — but hefty nonetheless — price tags.

Thanks to the upcoming holiday, Black Friday sales are in full swing! That means many of our most beloved products are up for grabs with massive discounts. From iPhones, to iPads and headphones, you can score trusted Apple products for a fraction of their usual price on sale at Amazon and Best Buy. Naturally, we’ve searched for the biggest deals — so scroll ahead for our top picks!

Best Apple Products on Sale at Amazon

Apple iPad (10th Generation) Wi-Fi 64GB Bring fun with you on the go with the Apple iPad. Featuring Wi-Fi 6, this iPad offers fast access to files, uploads and downloads so you can game, edit videos and stream movies in peace. Pros Vibrant colors

Breathtaking visuals

Remarkable performance and efficiency Cons Customer reviews note issues with battery life $518 On Sale: $403 You Save 22% See it!

Apple AirTag 4 Pack Keep track of your most prized possessions, thanks to the Apple AirTag. Handy! Pros Simple one-tap setup

Precision finding makes discovering lost items easy

Cons Some customers express concerns over low alert volume $99 On Sale: $80 You Save 19% See it!

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds Get up to 24 hours of battery life with these wireless headphones and lightning charging case. These headphones provide audio sharing, high-quality sound and voice control with Siri. Pros Long battery life

Great sound quality Cons Can be lost easily $129 On Sale: $80 You Save 38% See it!

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones These trendy headphones provide personalized spatial audio customized to your unique ear shape. Pros Comfortable

Impressive sound quality

Cons Customer reviews note heavyweight $549 On Sale: $450 You Save 18% See it!

2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop This fan-less laptop delivers 18 hours of battery life and high performance. Pros Doesn't overheat

Works well with iPad and iPhones Cons Customer reviews note issues with the cursor pad $1,178 On Sale: $888.99 You Save 25% See it!

Apple Watch Series 9 Send texts, make phone calls and stream music all the while keeping an eye on your heart rate and blood oxygen levels. Pros Works when long range from iPhone

Compatible with iPhones, iPads and Apple TV Cons Customer reviews note issues with charging block $578 On Sale: $498 You Save 14% See it!

Shop more options on sale at Best Buy below:

