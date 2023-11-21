Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

16 Amazing Apple Products on Sale for Black Friday

By
Tourists and Shoppers at Shanghai's Nanjing Road as China Celebrates Mid-Autumn Festival
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fact: shopping for electronic items can be pretty expensive. Phones with professional-quality cameras, laptops with efficient systems and headphones with outstanding sound are a few items we all love. If we’re being honest, they often come with well-deserved — but hefty nonetheless — price tags.

Related: The Best Early Cyber Week Mattress Deals — Save Up to $1,000

Thanks to the upcoming holiday, Black Friday sales are in full swing! That means many of our most beloved products are up for grabs with massive discounts. From iPhones, to iPads and headphones, you can score trusted Apple products for a fraction of their usual price on sale at Amazon and Best Buy. Naturally, we’ve searched for the biggest deals — so scroll ahead for our top picks!

Best Apple Products on Sale at Amazon

Apple iPad (10th Generation) Wi-Fi 64GB

Apple iPad (10th Generation) Wi-Fi 64GB - Silver with AppleCare+ (2 Years)
Apple
Bring fun with you on the go with the Apple iPad. Featuring Wi-Fi 6, this iPad offers fast access to files, uploads and downloads so you can game, edit videos and stream movies in peace.

Pros

  • Vibrant colors
  • Breathtaking visuals
  • Remarkable performance and efficiency

Cons

  • Customer reviews note issues with battery life
$518On Sale: $403You Save 22%
See it!

Apple AirTag 4 Pack

Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Apple
Keep track of your most prized possessions, thanks to the Apple AirTag. Handy!

Pros

  • Simple one-tap setup
  • Precision finding makes discovering lost items easy

Cons

  • Some customers express concerns over low alert volume
$99On Sale: $80You Save 19%
See it!

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones with Lightning Charging Case Included, Over 24 Hours of Battery Life, Effortless Setup for iPhone
Apple
Get up to 24 hours of battery life with these wireless headphones and lightning charging case. These headphones provide audio sharing, high-quality sound and voice control with Siri.

Pros

  • Long battery life
  • Great sound quality

Cons

  • Can be lost easily
$129On Sale: $80You Save 38%
See it!

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone – Space Gray
Apple
These trendy headphones provide personalized spatial audio customized to your unique ear shape.

Pros

  • Comfortable
  • Impressive sound quality

Cons

  • Customer reviews note heavyweight
$549On Sale: $450You Save 18%
See it!

2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop

2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Gray with AppleCare+ (3 Years)
Apple
This fan-less laptop delivers 18 hours of battery life and high performance.

Pros

  • Doesn't overheat
  • Works well with iPad and iPhones

Cons

  • Customer reviews note issues with the cursor pad
$1,178On Sale: $888.99You Save 25%
See it!

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS + Cellular 41mm) Smartwatch with Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band S/M with AppleCare+ (2 Years)
Apple
Send texts, make phone calls and stream music all the while keeping an eye on your heart rate and blood oxygen levels.

Pros

  • Works when long range from iPhone
  • Compatible with iPhones, iPads and Apple TV

Cons

  • Customer reviews note issues with charging block
$578On Sale: $498You Save 14%
See it!

Shop more options on sale at Best Buy below:

Related: Master List: The Best Early Black Friday Deals Available Now

lancome-black-friday-sale

Deal of the Day

Up to 50% Off! Lancôme’s Black Friday Early Access Sale Just Dropped View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

More Stories