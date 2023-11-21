16 Amazing Apple Products on Sale for Black Friday

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Fact: shopping for electronic items can be pretty expensive. Phones with professional-quality cameras, laptops with efficient systems and headphones with outstanding sound are a few items we all love. If we’re being honest, they often come with well-deserved — but hefty nonetheless — price tags.
Thanks to the upcoming holiday, Black Friday sales are in full swing! That means many of our most beloved products are up for grabs with massive discounts. From iPhones, to iPads and headphones, you can score trusted Apple products for a fraction of their usual price on sale at Amazon and Best Buy. Naturally, we’ve searched for the biggest deals — so scroll ahead for our top picks!
Best Apple Products on Sale at Amazon
Apple iPad (10th Generation) Wi-Fi 64GB
Pros
- Vibrant colors
- Breathtaking visuals
- Remarkable performance and efficiency
Cons
- Customer reviews note issues with battery life
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Pros
- Simple one-tap setup
- Precision finding makes discovering lost items easy
Cons
- Some customers express concerns over low alert volume
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds
Pros
- Long battery life
- Great sound quality
Cons
- Can be lost easily
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
Pros
- Comfortable
- Impressive sound quality
Cons
- Customer reviews note heavyweight
2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop
Pros
- Doesn't overheat
- Works well with iPad and iPhones
Cons
- Customer reviews note issues with the cursor pad
Apple Watch Series 9
Pros
- Works when long range from iPhone
- Compatible with iPhones, iPads and Apple TV
Cons
- Customer reviews note issues with charging block
Shop more options on sale at Best Buy below:
- 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter — was $59, now $44!
- Apple – Pencil (2nd Generation) — was $129, now $89!
- Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones — was $350, now $170!
- Apple – Mac mini Desktop – M2 Chip – 8GB Memory – 256GB — was $599, now $499!
- Apple – 20W USB-C Power Adapter — was $19, now $15!
- Apple – EarPods with Lightning Connector — was $20, now $17!
- Apple – AirPods Max – Green — was $540, now $450!
- Apple – Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air — was $299, now $259!
- Apple – 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter — was $59, now $44!
- Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation (GPS) 40mm Silver Aluminum Case with Storm Blue Sport Band — was $249, now $189!
