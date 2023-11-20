The Best Early Cyber Week Mattress Deals — Save Up to $1,000

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
No, you’re not dreaming! Black Friday and Cyber Week sales have already begun! You can check out our master list of early deals here, but if you’re specifically on the lookout for a new mattress, we know you’re going to want to delve further into the options.
Below, we’ve rounded up the best online mattress deals from top brands, from Helix to Tempur-Pedic. See what we love about each and make sure to grab your pick before the prices rise back up. We’re showcasing the Queen prices, but if you need another size, click through to see all of the deals!
Helix Midnight Luxe
Pros:
- Comes with Bedroom Bundle (pillow set, mattress protector, sheet set)
- Enhanced lumbar support
Cons:
- Costs extra to add GlacioTex cooling cover
Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud
Pros:
- 10-year warranty
- Minimizes pressure points
Cons:
- One of our pricier picks
Leesa Original Hybrid Mattress
Pros:
- Personal pick — I’ve been sleeping on this mattress for years!
- High-airflow foam
Cons:
- Possibly too firm for those who prefer super plush bedding
The Casper
Pros:
- Under $1,000!
- AirScape® Technology channels away heat and humidity
Cons:
- Doesn’t come with any extras
Helix Sunset Luxe
Pros:
- Super soft feel for side sleepers
- Comes with Bedroom Bundle (pillow set, mattress protector, sheet set)
Cons:
- May be too plush for some sleepers
Sleep Number Climate360 Smart Bed
Pros:
- Lets you control the firmness of each side and raise the head/foot of each side separately
- Zones on each side create individualized temperature control
Cons:
- Our priciest pick — a splurge, but worth it!
Purple NewDay Mattress
Pros:
- Gelflex grid adapts to your movements
- Temperature-balancing and pressure relief
Cons:
- Doesn’t come with any extras
Helix Moonlight Elite
Pros:
- Great choice for back and stomach sleepers
- Comes with Bedroom Bundle (pillow set, mattress protector, sheet set)
Cons:
- May require deep-pocketed sheets
