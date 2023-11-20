Your account
The Best Early Cyber Week Mattress Deals — Save Up to $1,000

By
Young beautiful, woman waking up fully rested.
Getty Images

No, you’re not dreaming! Black Friday and Cyber Week sales have already begun! You can check out our master list of early deals here, but if you’re specifically on the lookout for a new mattress, we know you’re going to want to delve further into the options.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best online mattress deals from top brands, from Helix to Tempur-Pedic. See what we love about each and make sure to grab your pick before the prices rise back up. We’re showcasing the Queen prices, but if you need another size, click through to see all of the deals!

Helix Midnight Luxe

cyber-week-mattress-deals-helix-midnight-luxe
Helix

Pros:

  • Comes with Bedroom Bundle (pillow set, mattress protector, sheet set)
  • Enhanced lumbar support

Cons:

  • Costs extra to add GlacioTex cooling cover
Was $2,374You Save 25%
On Sale: $1,780
Use code BF25

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud

cyber-week-mattress-deals-tempur-pedic
Tempur-Pedic

Pros:

  • 10-year warranty
  • Minimizes pressure points

Cons:

  • One of our pricier picks
Was $1,999You Save 30%
On Sale: $1,399
See it!

Leesa Original Hybrid Mattress

cyber-week-mattress-deals-leesa
Leesa

Pros:

  • Personal pick — I’ve been sleeping on this mattress for years!
  • High-airflow foam

Cons:

  • Possibly too firm for those who prefer super plush bedding
Was $1,499You Save 13%
On Sale: $1,299
See it!

The Casper

cyber-week-mattress-deals-casper
Casper

Pros:

  • Under $1,000!
  • AirScape® Technology channels away heat and humidity

Cons:

  • Doesn’t come with any extras
Was $995You Save 10%
On Sale: $895.50
See it!

Helix Sunset Luxe

cyber-week-mattress-deals-helix-sunset-luxe
Helix

Pros:

  • Super soft feel for side sleepers
  • Comes with Bedroom Bundle (pillow set, mattress protector, sheet set)

Cons:

  • May be too plush for some sleepers
Was $2,374You Save 25%
On Sale: $1,780
Use code BF25

Sleep Number Climate360 Smart Bed

cyber-week-mattress-deals-sleep-number
Sleep Number

Pros:

  • Lets you control the firmness of each side and raise the head/foot of each side separately
  • Zones on each side create individualized temperature control

Cons:

  • Our priciest pick — a splurge, but worth it!
Was $9,999You Save 10%
On Sale: $8,999
See it!

Purple NewDay Mattress

cyber-week-mattress-deals-purple
Purple

Pros:

  • Gelflex grid adapts to your movements
  • Temperature-balancing and pressure relief

Cons:

  • Doesn’t come with any extras
Was $1,295You Save 23%
On Sale: $995
See it!

Helix Moonlight Elite

cyber-week-mattress-deals-helix-moonlight-elite
Helix

Pros:

  • Great choice for back and stomach sleepers
  • Comes with Bedroom Bundle (pillow set, mattress protector, sheet set)

Cons:

  • May require deep-pocketed sheets
Was $3,749You Save 25%
On Sale: $2,812
Use code BF25

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

