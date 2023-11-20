The Best Early Cyber Week Mattress Deals — Save Up to $1,000

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

No, you’re not dreaming! Black Friday and Cyber Week sales have already begun! You can check out our master list of early deals here, but if you’re specifically on the lookout for a new mattress, we know you’re going to want to delve further into the options.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best online mattress deals from top brands, from Helix to Tempur-Pedic. See what we love about each and make sure to grab your pick before the prices rise back up. We’re showcasing the Queen prices, but if you need another size, click through to see all of the deals!

Helix Midnight Luxe

Pros:

Comes with Bedroom Bundle (pillow set, mattress protector, sheet set)

Enhanced lumbar support

Cons:

Costs extra to add GlacioTex cooling cover

Was $2,374 You Save 25% On Sale: $1,780 Use code BF25

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud

Pros:

10-year warranty

Minimizes pressure points

Cons:

One of our pricier picks

Was $1,999 You Save 30% On Sale: $1,399 See it!

Leesa Original Hybrid Mattress

Pros:

Personal pick — I’ve been sleeping on this mattress for years!

High-airflow foam

Cons:

Possibly too firm for those who prefer super plush bedding

Was $1,499 You Save 13% On Sale: $1,299 See it!

The Casper

Pros:

Under $1,000!

AirScape® Technology channels away heat and humidity

Cons:

Doesn’t come with any extras

Was $995 You Save 10% On Sale: $895.50 See it!

Helix Sunset Luxe

Pros:

Super soft feel for side sleepers

Comes with Bedroom Bundle (pillow set, mattress protector, sheet set)

Cons:

May be too plush for some sleepers

Was $2,374 You Save 25% On Sale: $1,780 Use code BF25

Sleep Number Climate360 Smart Bed

Pros:

Lets you control the firmness of each side and raise the head/foot of each side separately

Zones on each side create individualized temperature control

Cons:

Our priciest pick — a splurge, but worth it!

Was $9,999 You Save 10% On Sale: $8,999 See it!

Purple NewDay Mattress

Pros:

Gelflex grid adapts to your movements

Temperature-balancing and pressure relief

Cons:

Doesn’t come with any extras

Was $1,295 You Save 23% On Sale: $995 See it!

Helix Moonlight Elite

Pros:

Great choice for back and stomach sleepers

Comes with Bedroom Bundle (pillow set, mattress protector, sheet set)

Cons:

May require deep-pocketed sheets

Was $3,749 You Save 25% On Sale: $2,812 Use code BF25