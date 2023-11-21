Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Black Friday is the best time of year to make big purchases. New TVs, new designer bags — and new furniture! Make your home chicer and cozier than ever for the winter ahead by saving huge in Amazon’s Black Friday sale!
Amazon launched its Black Friday deals a week early this year, so we’re making sure to cover all of the most important deals so you can have your purchases paid for before others even know they were there. Need a new couch? Entryway furniture? Dresser? We’ve got you.
Shop the best Black Friday furniture deals at Amazon below, before they sell out!
Living Room Furniture Deals
- Shintenchi Convertible Sectional Sofa Couch — $282 (was $350)
- WLive TV Stand for 55/60-inch TV — $80 (was $140)
- Signature Design by Ashley Chasinfield Modern Cocktail Table — $140 (was $310)
- Shintenchi Small Modern Loveseat — $153 (was $210)
- Signature Design by Ashley Yandel Faux Leather Electric Recliner — $559 (was $1,023)
Bedroom Furniture Deals
- Zinus Van 16 Inch Metal Platform Bed Frame — $70 (was $129)
- WLive Nightstand, Set of 2 — $45 (was $70)
- Songmics Portable Closet — $48 (was $60)
- WLive 9-Drawer Dresser — $80 (was $119)
- Ball & Cast Upholstered Velvet Storage Bench — $91 (was $159)
Home Office Furniture Deals
- Flexispot Electric Stand-Up Desk — $128 (was $160)
- Serta Leighton Home Office Chair With Memory Foam — $179 (was $231)
- Ikimi 4-Drawer File Cabinet — $170 (was $260)
- Marsail Armless-Office Desk Chair — $120 (was $150)
- Superjare L-Shaped Desk With LED Lights — $95 (was $180)
Entryway Furniture Deals
- Maupvit Large Shoe Cabinet With Flip Drawers — $178 (was $220)
- Elechotfly 16-20 Pair Shoe Storage Organizer — $18 (was $30)
- Signature Design by Ashley Oslember Farmhouse Storage Bench — $184 (was $319)
- Vasagle Coat Rack With Shoe Storage — $48 (was $67)
- Suntage 6-Tier Coat Rack Shoe Bench Set — $141 (was $176)
Dining Room Furniture Deals
- Tribesigns Dining Table for 6-8 People — $192 (was $230)
- Best Choice Products 5-Piece Kitchen Dining Table Set — $192 (was $240)
- Signature Design by Ashley Owingsville Modern Farmhouse Dining Room Side Chair, Set of 2 — $112 (was $252)
- Homeiju Mini Bar — $112 (was $140)
- Best Choice Products Folding Dining Table — $104 (was $130)
