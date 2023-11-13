Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Don we now our most fabulous apparel for festive drinks and soirées on the calendar. With holiday jingles playing in our heads and mistletoe filling our thoughts, we want to make a friendly service announcement to remember the hostess who plans out your holiday event. RSVP yes to your next holiday engagement and impress them with the perfect gesture: a hostess gift.

It doesn’t need to be elaborate (unless you want it to be), but a simple token of your appreciation goes a long way — think a warm-scented diffuser, candy or a gift card attached to a wine bottle (the higher the amount, the higher your likelihood of a follow-up invitation will increase). Whether you’re meeting the parents, seeing the in-laws or having a Friendsgiving, we’ve found a gift to suit the occasion. Read on!

For the “we just met” type of friend:

1. Not sure if they like dark or milk chocolate? Give them both with a Peanuts-themed variety pack chocolate spread.

2. Try this 24 days of tea advent calendar. It’s a healthy, cozy choice and brings joy to the sipper all month long.

3. Everyone loves a movie night. Give them a variety of gourmet popcorn to pop with five seasonings to choose from; it’s almost as exciting as the selected feature itself.

4. Butter them up with a lavender-scented candle with a label that reads, “I wish you lived next door.”

For meeting the parents:

5. Consider gifting champagne in this vacuum-insulated wine + champagne cooler, available in five shades. It’ll be sure to leave an impression.

6. Dazzle their senses with Sugarfina candy bottled with flavorful Dom Pérignon vintage champagne.

7. Give them a personalized cutting board that symbolizes your respect for their family name and how you wish to follow in their footsteps.

8. Bring a North Pole hostess tray with your favorite treats on top. They will cherish it every year!

For impressing the in-laws:

9. Say “thank you” with a bamboo charcuterie board set. This well-priced bestseller has earned an Amazon Choice’s badge and is currently on sale!

10. No need to bring a six-pack, give the beer-making kit instead so they can have hours of fun while supplying hops to all who imbibe.

11. Fresh flowers are always appreciated and complement any table setting. Best of all, they can be sent directly, so you don’t need to remember them on your way out the door!

For close friends and family:

12. For the hostess who loves to entertain, give them a peak sphere ice tray — perfect for cocktails and mocktails alike.

13. Their drink will stay piping hot in this electric mug-warmer set and keep them from running to the microwave all day long.

14. Bring a game the whole group can play, creating memories that will last for years to come and laughter you’ll never forget.

15. Don’t forget their trusted companion — who always welcomes you at the door — with all-natural seasonal flavored dog biscuits. You’ll not only win over the dog for life, but also the families for showing your thoughtfulness!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us