Get Coach, Prada, Michael Kors and Tory Burch Up to 56% Off at Amazon

Thanksgiving has officially come and gone. You’re probably still stuffed from last night’s dinner, but it’s time to celebrate the holiday weekend with sales! You can snag handbags, shoes, sunglasses and more from luxury designers, courtesy of Black Friday and Cyber Week deals. Coach, Michael Kors, Prada and Tory Burch are several brands with essential items marked down at Amazon.

Whether you’re looking for personal gifting picks or wrapping up last-minute shopping for your loved ones, you don’t want to miss out on this savings event. Scroll below to check out our list of high-end designer brands for up to 56% off at Amazon now!

Coach

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This effortlessly fashionable tote is the dreamiest everyday bag. Along with Coach’s signature logo, this bag features a removable zip pouch and an easy-open snap closure — was $295, now $148!

2. We Also Love: Fashionistas on the hunt for mid-side bags, this one’s for you! This leather bucket bag features polished pebble leather and a turn-lock closure. It can also be worn as a shoulder bag or crossbody — was $350, now $233!

3. We Can’t Forget: This chic and compact satchel bag features an elongated zipper, spacious interior, multifunctional pockets and an outside zip pocket for essentials — was $395, now $198!

4. Extra: We adore this crossbody bag for running errands! No need to frantically look around inside of a massive tote. This gem keeps your things safe and secured with no hassle — was $175, now $132!

5. Bonus: Prepare to swoon over this nostalgic shoulder bag. Channel Y2K fashion, courtesy of Coach’s iconic logo — was $295, now $148!

Michael Kors

6. Fashion and Function: This bag is fabulous for your loved one who’s infamous for losing their wallet. This small coin purse features a slip pocket, two card slots and an ID holder they can carry by the detachable wristlet strap or toss into larger bags — was $78, now $52!

7. Effortlessly Chic: Tap into the quiet luxury aesthetic with this minimalist tote — was $198, now $141!

8. Friendship Is the Best ‘Ship: Snag one of these friendship bracelets for yourself and another for your bestie — was $70, now $50!

9. Bling, Bling: Shine brighter than a Christmas tree topper with these dazzling studs. Derived from hypoallergenic stainless steel and brass, these modern studs feature the brand’s logo front and center — was $64, now $47!

10. Travel Buddy: If you’re traveling this holiday season, you have to get your hands on this trusty tote. Featuring one main zip compartment and an inside zip pocket, this sleek black bag is made for stashing all of your travel essentials, like snacks, maps and boarding passes — was $198, now $130!

11. Multipurpose Slay: We live for versatile products! This popular bag functions as a wristlet and a phone case, with 12 card slots and six slip pockets — was $158, now $84!

Prada

12. All About Aviators: Serve Top Gun vibes in these chic sunglasses — was $152, now $140!

13. Black-Out: These square-shaped sunnies are made for elusive fashionistas. They feature a dark tint which will leave everyone guessing your identity — was $289, now $246!

14. Slow & Steady Slay: You can never go wrong with tortoiseshell print sunnies. These thin glasses feature brown and pink spots and a deep brown gradient. It also comes equipped with an iWear eyewear kit to preserve your frames — was $229, now $195!

15. Old Money Aesthetic: These stylish square frames deliver a luxurious vibe which perfectly nails the minimalism trend — was $355, now $302!

16. Perfect for Prescriptions: If you’re on the hunt for new glasses to upgrade your current prescription, look no further than these chic readers— was $192, now $85!

Tory Burch

17. Terrific Textures: This multi-colored and multi-textured bag is the ultimate statement-making find. Vibrant shades of plush yellow suede contrast against smooth animal texture stripes — was $420, now $311!

18. Cozy Sandals: Save these slide-on sandals for your next beach-side vacay — were $198, now $153!

19. Cult Classic: No shoe collection is complete without a pair of loafers. These all-black loafers feature chic gold embellishments, perfect for everyday wear — were $378, now $232!

