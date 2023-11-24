Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re in the market for new luxury items, Saks Fifth Avenue has something for you this Black Friday! Deals across the women’s clothing, beauty, handbag and shoe departments have our jaws dropping. So, go ahead and get comfortable – these designer and luxury steals will have you occupied for quite some time!

The deals extend all the way up to 75% off — and if you spend $150, you’ll even receive a $75 gift card with code HELLOBFSF (yes, you read that right.) You’ll also get free shipping on orders over $100, so grab these ultra-luxe markdowns while they’re hot (and still in stock)!

Women’s Clothing

Everyone’s loving the look of cargo pants this year. Make a major fashion statement with these lightweight cream-colored pants from Rag & Bone!

Designer Handbags

Functional and fashionable is the name-of-the-game for splurge-worthy Chloé bags. This versatile, spacious tote fits all of your essentials – ideal for everyday use!

Beauty

Maison Francis Kurkdjian has major sales this holiday season. You’re certain to find your chicest scent yet! This three-piece set ensures you’ll smell expensive at all times. Spritz away!

Shoes

Bring out your inner Barbie with a pair of hot pink pumps from Rihanna‘s favorite shoe brand!

Men’s

If you’re looking for the perfect gift for your perfect guy, you’re in the right place. This trendy designer tee cool tee is one of many on sale right now!

