If you’re in the market for new luxury items, Saks Fifth Avenue has something for you this Black Friday! Deals across the women’s clothing, beauty, handbag and shoe departments have our jaws dropping. So, go ahead and get comfortable – these designer and luxury steals will have you occupied for quite some time!
The deals extend all the way up to 75% off — and if you spend $150, you’ll even receive a $75 gift card with code HELLOBFSF (yes, you read that right.) You’ll also get free shipping on orders over $100, so grab these ultra-luxe markdowns while they’re hot (and still in stock)!
Women’s Clothing
Everyone’s loving the look of cargo pants this year. Make a major fashion statement with these lightweight cream-colored pants from Rag & Bone!
- Mach & Mach Open Back Rib-Knit Midi-Dress – originally $792, now $554!
- Loulou Studio Kota Cashmere Sweater – originally $460, now $276!
- Frame Faux Fur Zip Jacket – originally $548, now $411!
- Canada Goose Shelburne Parka – originally $1,395, now $977!
- Cinq à Sept Faux Leather Maris Bomber – originally $495, now $371!
- Elie Tahari Fairisle Alpaca-Blend Sweater – originally $395, now $178!
Designer Handbags
Functional and fashionable is the name-of-the-game for splurge-worthy Chloé bags. This versatile, spacious tote fits all of your essentials – ideal for everyday use!
- Dolce & Gabbana Small Sicily Leather Top Handle Bag – originally $1,695, now $1,017!
- Stella McCartney Mini Falabella Crystal Mesh Shoulder Bag – originally $1,150, now $690!
- Tory Burch Mini Perry Leather Tote Bag – originally $298, now $209!
- kate spade new york Souffle Smooth Leather Crossbody Bag – originally $378, now $226!
Beauty
Maison Francis Kurkdjian has major sales this holiday season. You’re certain to find your chicest scent yet! This three-piece set ensures you’ll smell expensive at all times. Spritz away!
- La Mer The Renewal Oil – originally $285, now $242!
- Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand – originally $42, now $36!
- La Prairie Skin Caviar Eye Lift Lifting and Firming Eye Serum – originally $555, now $472!
- Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream – originally $180, now $153!
Shoes
Bring out your inner Barbie with a pair of hot pink pumps from Rihanna‘s favorite shoe brand!
- Loeffler Randall Roz 130MM Crushed Velvet Platform Sandals – originally $425, now $298!
- Mark Fisher LTD Machi 85MM Leather Block-Heel Loafers – originally $169, now $118!
- Alexander McQueen Leather and Mesh Sneakers – originally $790, now $474!
- Tory Burch Double T Leather Riding Boots – originally $548, now $384!
- Vince Hillside Suede Booties – originally $395, now $277!
- Aquazzura So Nude 105MM Slingback Sandals – originally $795, now $477!
Men’s
If you’re looking for the perfect gift for your perfect guy, you’re in the right place. This trendy designer tee cool tee is one of many on sale right now!
- Lacoste Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt – originally $120, now $90!
- Club Monaco Cotton Slim-Fit Trousers – originally $160, now $112!
- Vince Camp Collar Overshirt – originally $245, now $184!
