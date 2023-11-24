Your account
Get Up to 75% Off at Saks Fifth Avenue for Black Friday: Luxury Clothing, Shoes, Bags and More

By
Saks
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re in the market for new luxury items, Saks Fifth Avenue has something for you this Black Friday! Deals across the women’s clothing, beauty, handbag and shoe departments have our jaws dropping. So, go ahead and get comfortable – these designer and luxury steals will have you occupied for quite some time!

The deals extend all the way up to 75% off — and if you spend $150, you’ll even receive a $75 gift card with code HELLOBFSF (yes, you read that right.) You’ll also get free shipping on orders over $100, so grab these ultra-luxe markdowns while they’re hot (and still in stock)!

Women’s Clothing 

Rag-And-Bone
Saks Fifth Avenue

Everyone’s loving the look of cargo pants this year. Make a major fashion statement with these lightweight cream-colored pants from Rag & Bone!

Designer Handbags

Chloe bag
Saks Fifth Avenue

Functional and fashionable is the name-of-the-game for splurge-worthy Chloé bags. This versatile, spacious tote fits all of your essentials – ideal for everyday use!

Beauty

Saks
Saks Fifth Avenue

Maison Francis Kurkdjian has major sales this holiday season. You’re certain to find your chicest scent yet! This three-piece set ensures you’ll smell expensive at all times. Spritz away!

Shoes

Amina-Muaddi
Saks Fifth Avenue

Bring out your inner Barbie with a pair of hot pink pumps from Rihanna‘s favorite shoe brand!

Men’s

Amiri
Saks Fifth Avenue

If you’re looking for the perfect gift for your perfect guy, you’re in the right place. This trendy designer tee cool tee is one of many on sale right now!

amazon-daily-deals-black-friday

Deal of the Day

