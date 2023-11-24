Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Picking out presents for your favorite females? We’ve got you covered. Whether your gal pals love fashion, fitness or food, there’s something for everyone on this list. Plus, all of these items are on sale for up to 75% off! Score.
Shop the 21 best Black Friday deals for her, from the cult-favorite Dyson Airwrap to diamond bracelets. ‘Tis the season for shopping and saving!
Beauty
Beauty sets are an easy way to provide the giftee with more variety and value!
- IT Cosmetics Your Eye-Loving Essentials Gift Set — originally $54, now just $38!
- Special Edition Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long in Blue Blush (Limited Edition) $625 Value — originally $600, now just $500!
- Clinique Ultimate Makeup Set $234 Value — originally $74, now just $52!
Clothing
Not sure what to buy for the lady in your life? Go for comfortable clothing!
- Nordstrom Honeydew Pajama Set — originally $54, now just $38!
- Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Cardigan — originally $138, now just $97!
- Spanx AirEssentials Tapered Pants — originally $138, now just $110!
Accessories
From cashmere to sunglasses, an elegant accessory is a safe bet!
- J.Crew Cashmere Wrap Scarf — originally $148, now just $87!
- Gucci Gradient Square Sunglasses — originally $350, now just $245!
- Raybans Retro Round Sunglasses — originally $171, now just $120!
Handbags
Designer deals for days always makes gift-shopping that much sweeter!
- Tory Burch Chevron Convertible Shoulder Bag — originally $548, now just $384!
- See by Chloé Mini Hana Leather Crossbody Bag — originally $430, now just $323!
- Kurt Geiger London Tweed Convertible Crossbody Bag — originally $325, now just $179!
Jewelry
A tennis bracelet for $64? Yes, we’re serious!
- Diamond Brilliance Diamond Tennis Bracelet — originally $300, now just $64!
- Nordstrom Cubic Zirconia Tennis Necklace — originally $50, now just $13!
- Bottega Veneta-Lookalike Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings — originally $14, now just $11!
Wellness
Turn their home into a spa with these handy finds!
- Soft Spa Bath Pillow — originally $30, now just $22!
- Microwavable Heating Pad — originally $17, now just $14!
- Original Peloton Bike — originally $1,445, now just $1,095!
Home
Cozy finds like blankets make the perfect gift for even the pickiest recipients — and this cute guest book will be much-appreciated by an entertainer!
- LOMAO Double-Sided Sherpa Blanket — originally $40, now just $19!
- SMIRLY Charcuterie Board Gift Set — originally $60, now just $48!
- PrintWorks Women’s Guest Book — originally $32, now just $24!
