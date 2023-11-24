Your account
21 Best Black Friday Gift Deals for Her — Up to 75% Off

By
Black Friday deals for her
Getty Images

Picking out presents for your favorite females? We’ve got you covered. Whether your gal pals love fashion, fitness or food, there’s something for everyone on this list. Plus, all of these items are on sale for up to 75% off! Score.

Shop the 21 best Black Friday deals for her, from the cult-favorite Dyson Airwrap to diamond bracelets. ‘Tis the season for shopping and saving!

Beauty

Amazon
Amazon

Beauty sets are an easy way to provide the giftee with more variety and value!

Clothing

Honeydew pajamas
Nordstrom

Not sure what to buy for the lady in your life? Go for comfortable clothing!

Accessories

J.Crew cashmere wrap scarf
J.Crew

From cashmere to sunglasses, an elegant accessory is a safe bet!

Handbags

Tory Burch handbag
Nordstrom

Designer deals for days always makes gift-shopping that much sweeter!

Jewelry

diamond tennis bracelet
Kohl’s

A tennis bracelet for $64? Yes, we’re serious!

Wellness

spa bath pillow
Amazon

Turn their home into a spa with these handy finds!

Home

Sherpa blanket
Amazon

Cozy finds like blankets make the perfect gift for even the pickiest recipients — and this cute guest book will be much-appreciated by an entertainer!

amazon-daily-deals-thanksgiving

Deal of the Day

Amazon's Thanksgiving Deals Include Dyson Airwraps and Beats Headphones View Deal

