Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Picking out presents for your favorite females? We’ve got you covered. Whether your gal pals love fashion, fitness or food, there’s something for everyone on this list. Plus, all of these items are on sale for up to 75% off! Score.

Related: Give the Gift of Glam With These Beauty Sets on Sale at Nordstrom Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Hoping to buy a holiday gift for a beauty buff? We’re here to help. A singular skincare staple can feel a bit underwhelming as a present, but when you combine multiple makeup products together, you’ve got yourself a […]

Shop the 21 best Black Friday deals for her, from the cult-favorite Dyson Airwrap to diamond bracelets. ‘Tis the season for shopping and saving!

Beauty

Beauty sets are an easy way to provide the giftee with more variety and value!

Clothing

Not sure what to buy for the lady in your life? Go for comfortable clothing!

Related: 15 Us Weekly Shopper Favorites on Sale for Black Friday Week Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Whether this is your first time shopping with Us or your thousandth, welcome! All year long, we link you to hot deals, new releases and hidden gems online — but there’s obviously no better time to be here than […]

Accessories

From cashmere to sunglasses, an elegant accessory is a safe bet!

Handbags

Designer deals for days always makes gift-shopping that much sweeter!

Jewelry

A tennis bracelet for $64? Yes, we’re serious!

Wellness

Turn their home into a spa with these handy finds!

Home

Cozy finds like blankets make the perfect gift for even the pickiest recipients — and this cute guest book will be much-appreciated by an entertainer!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Master List: The Best Early Black Friday Deals Available Now Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Black Friday 2023 has already begun! Due to the absolute madness that befalls the shopping holiday year after year, so many retailers have already dropped their November mega-deals, giving us extra time to shop. We’ll set you up […]