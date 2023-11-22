Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Whether this is your first time shopping with Us or your thousandth, welcome! All year long, we link you to hot deals, new releases and hidden gems online — but there’s obviously no better time to be here than Black Friday/Cyber Week!

We’ve been specifically noting which items Us Weekly shoppers have been drawn to in 2023. Which picks earned a spot in the most shopping carts? Now, we’re rounding up all of those fan-favorites to make sure you can grab them on sale this week! Let’s go!

ZCWA Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

A cleaner home with less effort? Obviously, shoppers are loving this pick!

Was $770 You Save 77% On Sale: $180 See it!

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Immersive sound with intelligent noise cancelation? And no wires? Yes!

Was $249 You Save 24% On Sale: $190 See it!

Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Tote

This bag has been selling out on certain sites, but you can still nab it here if you’re quick!

Was $215 You Save 40% On Sale: $130 See it!

Ckikiou Oversized Boat-Neck Sweater

Cozy-chic vibes all winter long!

Was $67 You Save 61% On Sale: $26 See it!

lululemon Power Thru High-Rise Tight 25″

Sizes are selling out, but these training leggings are still available! Final sale!

Was $128 You Save 46% On Sale: $69 See it!

Marc Jacobs The Medium Tote Bag

This designer carry-all is iconic — and the black version is on sale right now!

Was $195 You Save 23% On Sale: $150 See it!

Bambüsi Store Christmas Gift Charcuterie Board Set

This number one bestseller is an excellent gift for a hostess — or for yourself!

Was $80 You Save 38% On Sale: $50 See it!

Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel

This anti-aging gel is an alleged favorite of Princess Kate!

Was $65 You Save 51% On Sale: $32 See it!

UGG Cozy Slipper

Year after year, UGG is a must-have for shoppers. This slipper is a must-buy!

Was $100 You Save 30% On Sale: $70 See it!

Solaire Adjustable Firmness Mattress

A sleep customized to your needs? Get ready to have the sweetest dreams ever!

Was $3,745 You Save 11% On Sale: $3,345 See it!

Tory Burch Miller Cloud Shearling

The perfect mix of summer and winter, you’ll want to wear these shearling sandals all year long!

Was $268 You Save 63% On Sale: $99 See it!

Renpho Eyeris 1 Eye Massager

Need a top-tier holiday gift? Need something to help you relax during this hectic season? This heated eye massager is a must-have!

Was $130 You Save 65% On Sale: $46 See it!

Perricone MD Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer

This luxurious anti-aging face cream could help diminish the appearance of wrinkles while boosting your radiance!

Was $75 You Save 40% On Sale: $45 See it!

Levi’s Quilted Fleece Long Teddy Coat

Bundle up without sacrificing style in this quilted teddy coat — available in so many colors!

Was $200 You Save 35% On Sale: $130 See it!

Drybar Reserve 3-in-1 Interchangeable Blow Dryer

With this blow dryer brush, blowout-worthy hair is possible every day!

Was $349 You Save 30% On Sale: $244 See it!

