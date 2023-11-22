Your account
15 Us Weekly Shopper Favorites on Sale for Black Friday Week

By
swu-favorites
Amazon/Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Whether this is your first time shopping with Us or your thousandth, welcome! All year long, we link you to hot deals, new releases and hidden gems online — but there’s obviously no better time to be here than Black Friday/Cyber Week!

We’ve been specifically noting which items Us Weekly shoppers have been drawn to in 2023. Which picks earned a spot in the most shopping carts? Now, we’re rounding up all of those fan-favorites to make sure you can grab them on sale this week! Let’s go!

ZCWA Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

swu-favorites-amazon-robot-vacuum-mop
Amazon

A cleaner home with less effort? Obviously, shoppers are loving this pick!

Was $770You Save 77%
On Sale: $180
See it!

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

swu-favorites-amazon-apple-airpods-pro
Amazon

Immersive sound with intelligent noise cancelation? And no wires? Yes!

Was $249You Save 24%
On Sale: $190
See it!

Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Tote

swu-favorites-nordstrom-rack-longchamp-tote
Nordstrom Rack

This bag has been selling out on certain sites, but you can still nab it here if you’re quick!

Was $215You Save 40%
On Sale: $130
See it!

Ckikiou Oversized Boat-Neck Sweater

swu-favorites-amazon-sweater
Amazon

Cozy-chic vibes all winter long!

Was $67You Save 61%
On Sale: $26
See it!

lululemon Power Thru High-Rise Tight 25″

swu-favorites-lululemon-leggings
lululemon

Sizes are selling out, but these training leggings are still available! Final sale!

Was $128You Save 46%
On Sale: $69
See it!

Marc Jacobs The Medium Tote Bag

swu-favorites-amazon-marc-jacobs-tote
Amazon

This designer carry-all is iconic — and the black version is on sale right now!

Was $195You Save 23%
On Sale: $150
See it!

Bambüsi Store Christmas Gift Charcuterie Board Set

swu-favorites-amazon-cheese-bord
Amazon

This number one bestseller is an excellent gift for a hostess — or for yourself!

Was $80You Save 38%
On Sale: $50
See it!

Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel

swu-favorites-amazon-biotulin
Amazon

This anti-aging gel is an alleged favorite of Princess Kate!

Was $65You Save 51%
On Sale: $32
See it!

UGG Cozy Slipper

swu-favorites-nordstrom-ugg-slippers
Nordstrom

Year after year, UGG is a must-have for shoppers. This slipper is a must-buy!

Was $100You Save 30%
On Sale: $70
See it!

Solaire Adjustable Firmness Mattress

swu-favorites-saatva-mattress
Saatva

A sleep customized to your needs? Get ready to have the sweetest dreams ever!

Was $3,745You Save 11%
On Sale: $3,345
See it!

Tory Burch Miller Cloud Shearling

swu-favorites-tory-burch-sandals
Tory Burch

The perfect mix of summer and winter, you’ll want to wear these shearling sandals all year long!

Was $268You Save 63%
On Sale: $99
See it!

Renpho Eyeris 1 Eye Massager

swu-favorites-amazon-renpho-eye-massager
Amazon

Need a top-tier holiday gift? Need something to help you relax during this hectic season? This heated eye massager is a must-have!

Was $130You Save 65%
On Sale: $46
See it!

Perricone MD Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer

swu-favorites-amazon-perricone-md-cream
Amazon

This luxurious anti-aging face cream could help diminish the appearance of wrinkles while boosting your radiance!

Was $75You Save 40%
On Sale: $45
See it!

Levi’s Quilted Fleece Long Teddy Coat

swu-favorites-nordstrom-levis-coat
Nordstrom

Bundle up without sacrificing style in this quilted teddy coat — available in so many colors!

Was $200You Save 35%
On Sale: $130
See it!

Drybar Reserve 3-in-1 Interchangeable Blow Dryer

swu-favorites-nordstrom-drybar-brush
Nordstrom

With this blow dryer brush, blowout-worthy hair is possible every day!

Was $349You Save 30%
On Sale: $244
See it!

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

