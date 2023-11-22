Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Whether this is your first time shopping with Us or your thousandth, welcome! All year long, we link you to hot deals, new releases and hidden gems online — but there’s obviously no better time to be here than Black Friday/Cyber Week!
We’ve been specifically noting which items Us Weekly shoppers have been drawn to in 2023. Which picks earned a spot in the most shopping carts? Now, we’re rounding up all of those fan-favorites to make sure you can grab them on sale this week! Let’s go!
ZCWA Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo
A cleaner home with less effort? Obviously, shoppers are loving this pick!
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Immersive sound with intelligent noise cancelation? And no wires? Yes!
Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Tote
This bag has been selling out on certain sites, but you can still nab it here if you’re quick!
Ckikiou Oversized Boat-Neck Sweater
Cozy-chic vibes all winter long!
lululemon Power Thru High-Rise Tight 25″
Sizes are selling out, but these training leggings are still available! Final sale!
Marc Jacobs The Medium Tote Bag
This designer carry-all is iconic — and the black version is on sale right now!
Bambüsi Store Christmas Gift Charcuterie Board Set
This number one bestseller is an excellent gift for a hostess — or for yourself!
Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel
This anti-aging gel is an alleged favorite of Princess Kate!
UGG Cozy Slipper
Year after year, UGG is a must-have for shoppers. This slipper is a must-buy!
Solaire Adjustable Firmness Mattress
A sleep customized to your needs? Get ready to have the sweetest dreams ever!
Tory Burch Miller Cloud Shearling
The perfect mix of summer and winter, you’ll want to wear these shearling sandals all year long!
Renpho Eyeris 1 Eye Massager
Need a top-tier holiday gift? Need something to help you relax during this hectic season? This heated eye massager is a must-have!
Perricone MD Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer
This luxurious anti-aging face cream could help diminish the appearance of wrinkles while boosting your radiance!
Levi’s Quilted Fleece Long Teddy Coat
Bundle up without sacrificing style in this quilted teddy coat — available in so many colors!
Drybar Reserve 3-in-1 Interchangeable Blow Dryer
With this blow dryer brush, blowout-worthy hair is possible every day!
