Give the Gift of Glam With These Luxury Beauty Sets on Sale at Nordstrom

Nordstrom beauty gift sets
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Hoping to buy a holiday gift for a beauty buff? We’re here to help. A singular skincare staple can feel a bit underwhelming as a present, but when you combine multiple makeup products together, you’ve got yourself a foolproof formula for success.

Below are the nine best beauty gift sets on sale at Nordstrom for Black Friday. Made by luxury brands, these limited-edition kits come perfectly packaged for easy wrapping.

NuFace Facial Toning Device With Lip & Eye Attachment $619 Value

NuFace gift set
This NuFace microcurrent skincare device set is an advanced anti-aging regimen. This bundle includes the Trinity Facial Toning Device, Facial Trainer attachment, Effective Lip & Eye attachment, Hydrating Aqua Gel Activator, Firming + Brightening Slik Creme and Clean Sweep Applicator Brush. This set will smooth, lift and contour your face and neck for a youthful appearance.

Was $495You Save 25%
On Sale: $371
Clinique MVPs Skincare & Makeup Minis Set $59 Value

Clinique MVPs set
Give the MVP in your life this Clinique MVPs set, filled with the brand’s fan-favorite skincare and makeup essentials! Each kit features six travel-friendly products: Moisturizing Face Lotion, Black Mascara, Liquid Facial Soap, Makeup Remover, Eye Cream and Clinique Happy Perfume Spray.

Was $30You Save 30%
On Sale: $21
True Botanicals Anti-Aging Bestseller Set $130 Value

True Botanicals gift set
Exclusive to Nordstrom, this limited-edition gift set showcases four anti-aging bestsellers from True Botanicals. Remove makeup with the Calm Ginger Turmeric Cleansing Balm, hydrate your skin with the Chebula Active Serum, moisturize with the Chebula Extreme Cream and reduce dark circles, puffiness and wrinkles with the Resurrection Radiance Eye Cream.

Was $78You Save 68%
On Sale: $25
Westman Atelier The Eye Love You Makeup Edition Set

Westman Atelier gift set
Shop this curated gift set from celeb-loved beauty brand Westman Atelier! Included inside: Eyeshadow in taupe, brown and champagne, Eye Pencil in Khôl Noir and Mascara in Clean Black Sweep.

Was $180You Save 50%
On Sale: $90
Lancôme Holiday Skin Care Set $675 Value

Lancome holiday gift set
Just in time for the holidays, score this holiday skincare gift set from Lancôme! Get glowing skin with The Serum, smooth fine lines with the Soft Cream Moisturizer and reduce puffy eye bags with the Revitalizing Eye Cream.

Was $450You Save 30%
On Sale: $315
Too Faced Three-Piece Palette Set

Too Faced palettes set
Spread some holiday cheer with this three-piece palette set from Too Faced! Named after seasonal staples (Taste of Christmas, Peacock and Holiday Angel), these eye and face products are festive and fabulous.

Was $54You Save 50%
On Sale: $27
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Skincare Set $164 Value

Estee Lauder nighttime skincare set
Kyle Richards swears by the “must-have” Advanced Night Repair Serum from Estée Lauder. Now you can get the same anti-aging look with this gift set, featuring one full-size bottle and two travel sizes.

Was $114You Save 30%
On Sale: $80
MAC Cosmetics Mini Lipstick Set $180 Value

MAC Cosmetics gift set
Pucker up for the mistletoe! Create the perfect pout with 12 of MAC Cosmetic’s bestselling Powder Kiss Lipstick shades. Stocking stuffers, anyone?

Was $89You Save 25%
On Sale: $67
Kiehl’s Super Multi-Correctors for Face & Eye Set $105 Value

Khiel's gift set
Last but not least, this Kiehl’s anti-aging skincare set features the Super Multi-Corrective Cream and Eye Zone Treatment. Brighten your complexion with these moisturizing products!

Was $105You Save 25%
On Sale: $79
