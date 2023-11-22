Your account
Dyson! Sunday Riley! Keurig! Shop the Best Black Friday Deals at QVC

Sunday Riley gift set
While our turkey is cooking in the oven, Cyber Week sales are cooking up over at QVC! From now until New Year’s, shop a wide selection of savings across the site — fashion, fitness and so much more. Black Friday deals have already arrived, and we’ve selected some of our favorite finds below.

Get a gift for everyone on your list with these eight essentials from QVC! Make memories with the Fujifilm camera and pucker up for the perfect pout with the Givenchy liquid lipstick. Shop these steals before they sell out!

Tatcha Luminous Trio w/ Ageless Eye, Serum Stick & Dewy Mist

Tatcha luminous trio
Make your skin merry and bright with this Tatcha Luminous Trio! This gift set features the Ageless Revitalizing Eye Cream, the Serum Stick and the Dewy Skin Mist to leave your complexion soft, smooth and hydrated.

Was $114You Save 13%
On Sale: $98.98
See It!

Givenchy Le Rouge Interdit Cream Velvet Liquid Lipstick

Givenchy liquid lipstick
A red lip is a classic look for the holidays! This luxurious liquid lipstick from Givenchy glides on like a dream with a soft-focus blur and velvety finish.

$40.00
See It!

Philosophy Holiday Shower Gel Mega & Mini

Philosophy holiday shower gel
Available in the flavors Gingerbread Man, Peppermint Stick and Snow Angel, this holiday set will keep you clean for Christmas. The three-in-one shampoo, bubble bath and shower gel also comes with a travel size when you’re on the go.

Was $87You Save 17%
On Sale: $71.98
See It!

Sunday Riley Grand Collection 6-Piece Skincare Kit with Bag

Sunday Riley gift set
Sunday Riley is one of our all-time favorite skincare brands (it’s also a celeb staple). This 6-piece Grand Collection Skincare Kit includes the Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment, Auto Correct Eye Contour Cream, C.E.O. Vitamin C Brightening Serum, ICE Ceramide Moisturizing Cream, A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum and the Luna Sleeping Night Oil, along with this red makeup bag.

Was $241You Save 13%
On Sale: $208.98
See It!

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Print Camera with 10-Pack of Film

Fujifilm camera
Say cheese! This Fujifilm Instax Print Camera allows you to capture magic in the moment. Simply snap a pic and then print it out immediately!

Was $109You Save 27%
On Sale: $79.98
See It!

Dyson V11 Cordless Stick Vacuum with 3 Tools

Dyson vacuum
This top-of-the-line cordless stick vacuum from Dyson is a home cleaning game-changer! Lightweight and convertible, this trusty tool can navigate even the most difficult spaces.

Was $570You Save 39%
On Sale: $349.98
See It!

Kingsmith Walking Pad Double Fold G1SE Treadmill

treadmill walking pad
Get your steps in from home with this double-fold walking pad! You can easily fold and store this treadmill when it’s not in use.

Was $862You Save 30%
On Sale: $599.98
See It!

Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker with Voucher

Keurig coffee maker
