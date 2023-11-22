Content created in collaboration with QVC. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While our turkey is cooking in the oven, Cyber Week sales are cooking up over at QVC! From now until New Year’s, shop a wide selection of savings across the site — fashion, fitness and so much more. Black Friday deals have already arrived, and we’ve selected some of our favorite finds below.

Get a gift for everyone on your list with these eight essentials from QVC! Make memories with the Fujifilm camera and pucker up for the perfect pout with the Givenchy liquid lipstick. Shop these steals before they sell out!

Tatcha Luminous Trio w/ Ageless Eye, Serum Stick & Dewy Mist

Make your skin merry and bright with this Tatcha Luminous Trio! This gift set features the Ageless Revitalizing Eye Cream, the Serum Stick and the Dewy Skin Mist to leave your complexion soft, smooth and hydrated.

Was $114 You Save 13% On Sale: $98.98 See It!

Givenchy Le Rouge Interdit Cream Velvet Liquid Lipstick

A red lip is a classic look for the holidays! This luxurious liquid lipstick from Givenchy glides on like a dream with a soft-focus blur and velvety finish.

$40.00 See It!

Philosophy Holiday Shower Gel Mega & Mini

Available in the flavors Gingerbread Man, Peppermint Stick and Snow Angel, this holiday set will keep you clean for Christmas. The three-in-one shampoo, bubble bath and shower gel also comes with a travel size when you’re on the go.

Was $87 You Save 17% On Sale: $71.98 See It!

Sunday Riley Grand Collection 6-Piece Skincare Kit with Bag

Sunday Riley is one of our all-time favorite skincare brands (it’s also a celeb staple). This 6-piece Grand Collection Skincare Kit includes the Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment, Auto Correct Eye Contour Cream, C.E.O. Vitamin C Brightening Serum, ICE Ceramide Moisturizing Cream, A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum and the Luna Sleeping Night Oil, along with this red makeup bag.

Was $241 You Save 13% On Sale: $208.98 See It!

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Print Camera with 10-Pack of Film

Say cheese! This Fujifilm Instax Print Camera allows you to capture magic in the moment. Simply snap a pic and then print it out immediately!

Was $109 You Save 27% On Sale: $79.98 See It!

Dyson V11 Cordless Stick Vacuum with 3 Tools

This top-of-the-line cordless stick vacuum from Dyson is a home cleaning game-changer! Lightweight and convertible, this trusty tool can navigate even the most difficult spaces.

Was $570 You Save 39% On Sale: $349.98 See It!

Kingsmith Walking Pad Double Fold G1SE Treadmill

Get your steps in from home with this double-fold walking pad! You can easily fold and store this treadmill when it’s not in use.

Was $862 You Save 30% On Sale: $599.98 See It!

Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker with Voucher

Wake up and smell the coffee with this Keurig coffee maker! Slim and compact for smaller spaces, this device will give you a great start to your day.

Was $119 You Save 41% On Sale: $69.98 See It!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite Black Friday deals below:

