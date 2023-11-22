Content created in collaboration with QVC. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Tatcha Luminous Trio w/ Ageless Eye, Serum Stick & Dewy Mist
Make your skin merry and bright with this Tatcha Luminous Trio! This gift set features the Ageless Revitalizing Eye Cream, the Serum Stick and the Dewy Skin Mist to leave your complexion soft, smooth and hydrated.
Givenchy Le Rouge Interdit Cream Velvet Liquid Lipstick
A red lip is a classic look for the holidays! This luxurious liquid lipstick from Givenchy glides on like a dream with a soft-focus blur and velvety finish.
Philosophy Holiday Shower Gel Mega & Mini
Available in the flavors Gingerbread Man, Peppermint Stick and Snow Angel, this holiday set will keep you clean for Christmas. The three-in-one shampoo, bubble bath and shower gel also comes with a travel size when you’re on the go.
Sunday Riley Grand Collection 6-Piece Skincare Kit with Bag
Sunday Riley is one of our all-time favorite skincare brands (it’s also a celeb staple). This 6-piece Grand Collection Skincare Kit includes the Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment, Auto Correct Eye Contour Cream, C.E.O. Vitamin C Brightening Serum, ICE Ceramide Moisturizing Cream, A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum and the Luna Sleeping Night Oil, along with this red makeup bag.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Print Camera with 10-Pack of Film
Say cheese! This Fujifilm Instax Print Camera allows you to capture magic in the moment. Simply snap a pic and then print it out immediately!
Dyson V11 Cordless Stick Vacuum with 3 Tools
This top-of-the-line cordless stick vacuum from Dyson is a home cleaning game-changer! Lightweight and convertible, this trusty tool can navigate even the most difficult spaces.
Kingsmith Walking Pad Double Fold G1SE Treadmill
Get your steps in from home with this double-fold walking pad! You can easily fold and store this treadmill when it’s not in use.
Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker with Voucher
Wake up and smell the coffee with this Keurig coffee maker! Slim and compact for smaller spaces, this device will give you a great start to your day.
