Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

17 Best Early Access Black Friday Deals From Kohl’s Up to 75% Off

By
Kohl's Black Friday deals
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Holiday lights are twinkling, fires are crackling and Cyber Week sales are kicking off. Black Friday is only days away! If you want to score deals without the doorbuster wake-up call, then keep scrolling.

Kohl’s is offering a slew of early access savings up to 75% off! We rounded up our favorite finds below, from toys to tech and bags to beauty. Get a head start on your holiday shopping with these gifts for everyone on your list!

Adidas sneakers
Kohl’s

Take 25% off the Adidas VL Court 3.0 Women’s Sneakers!

LC Lauren Conrad crossbody bag
Kohl’s

Take 58% off the LC Lauren Conrad Blair Crossbody Bag!

gold hoop earrings
Kohl’s

Take 75% off the Everlasting Gold 10k Gold Hoop Earrings!

Nutribullet Pro
Kohl’s

Take 46% off the NutriBullet PRO 900W Nutrient Extractor Blender!

Levi's jeans
Kohl’s

Take 40% off the Levi’s Classic Straight-Leg Jeans!

shark vacuum
Kohl’s

Take 50% off the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum!

New Balance sneakers
Kohl’s

Take 25% off the New Balance 515 V3 Classics Sneakers!

JBL speakers
Kohl’s

Take 33% off the JBL Charge 5 Portable Waterproof Speaker with Powerbank!

Keurig coffee maker
Kohl’s

Take 63% off the Keurig K-Duo Single-Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker!

cubic zirconia earrings
Kohl’s

Take 74% off the Theia Sky 14k White Gold Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings!

red sweater
Kohl’s

Take 64% off the Sonoma Goods For Life V-Neck Pullover Sweater!

Too Faced eyeshadow palette
Kohl’s

Take 56% off the Too Faced Better Than Chocolate Eyeshadow Palette!

Nike sneakers
Kohl’s

Take 40% off the Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature Women’s Road Running Shoes!

ice cream shop decor
Kohl’s

Take 58% off the Village Ice Cream Shop Table Decor!

Ninja air fryer
Kohl’s

Take 50% off the Ninja Air Fryer Max XL!

Columbia parka
Kohl’s

Take 39% off the Columbia Faux-Fur Trimmed Parka Jacket!

Potato Head Super Spud
Kohl’s

Take 50% off the Potato Head Super Spud!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite Black Friday deals below:

Black Friday Sale concept. Black Friday Sale text on black banner on a shopping cart with colorful shopping bags.

Related: Apple! Dyson! Ralph Lauren! The Very Best Early Black Friday Deals Live Now

Amazon-Deals

Related: Shop 28 Black Friday Deals Sure to Sell Out at Amazon Now

Getty Images

Related: 21 Black Friday Deals You Don’t Want to Miss at Target

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

More Stories