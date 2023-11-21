Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Holiday lights are twinkling, fires are crackling and Cyber Week sales are kicking off. Black Friday is only days away! If you want to score deals without the doorbuster wake-up call, then keep scrolling.
Kohl’s is offering a slew of early access savings up to 75% off! We rounded up our favorite finds below, from toys to tech and bags to beauty. Get a head start on your holiday shopping with these gifts for everyone on your list!
Take 25% off the Adidas VL Court 3.0 Women’s Sneakers!
Take 58% off the LC Lauren Conrad Blair Crossbody Bag!
Take 75% off the Everlasting Gold 10k Gold Hoop Earrings!
Take 46% off the NutriBullet PRO 900W Nutrient Extractor Blender!
Take 40% off the Levi’s Classic Straight-Leg Jeans!
Take 50% off the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum!
Take 25% off the New Balance 515 V3 Classics Sneakers!
Take 33% off the JBL Charge 5 Portable Waterproof Speaker with Powerbank!
Take 63% off the Keurig K-Duo Single-Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker!
Take 74% off the Theia Sky 14k White Gold Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings!
Take 64% off the Sonoma Goods For Life V-Neck Pullover Sweater!
Take 56% off the Too Faced Better Than Chocolate Eyeshadow Palette!
Take 40% off the Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature Women’s Road Running Shoes!
Take 58% off the Village Ice Cream Shop Table Decor!
Take 50% off the Ninja Air Fryer Max XL!
Take 39% off the Columbia Faux-Fur Trimmed Parka Jacket!
Take 50% off the Potato Head Super Spud!
