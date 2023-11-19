Your account
21 Black Friday Deals You Don’t Want to Miss at Target

The holiday season is quickly approaching, meaning Black Friday sales will take place over the coming days and weeks. One that has Us particularly excited is Target’s Black Friday event!

Target’s Black Friday deals offer savings across categories like apparel and accessories, home and outdoor, baby gear, furniture and more, so it’s sure to include something that will pique your interest. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of Black Friday deals to keep you, your family or your home looking great — so shop our top picks below!

Apparel and Accessories —  Up to 30% Off!

Target
Target

Nothing beats a bright, punchy, colorful pair of pants, and the A New Day high-rise wide-leg satin pants have a modern-yet-polished feel!

Shop more clothing and accessories deals at Target here!

Home & Kitchen — Up to 54% off!

Target
Target

Now that we’re fully in the season of pretty twinkling lights and warm season tidings, why not grab a Christmas tree — especially while it’s on sale? This 7.5’ Pre-lit Virginia Pine Artificial Christmas Tree comes with dual color lights, and it’s truly a sight to behold!

Shop more home and kitchen deals at Target here!

Baby Gear — Up to 40% off!

Target
Target

Tiny Love’s 4-in1 Here I Grow Baby Mobile Activity Center provides your baby with ample activities to do while moving about freely. It helps your little ones work on their cognition, language, fine motor skills, senses, gross motor skills, creativity and emotional intelligence!

Shop more baby deals at Target here!

Furniture — Up to 45% off!

Target
Target

For those who like their bold interior design choices to speak for themselves, this Threshold Designed With Studio McGee Antilles Shaped Ceramic Accent Table doesn’t only speak, it shouts!

Shop more furniture deals at Target here!

