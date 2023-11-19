Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The holiday season is quickly approaching, meaning Black Friday sales will take place over the coming days and weeks. One that has Us particularly excited is Target’s Black Friday event!

Target’s Black Friday deals offer savings across categories like apparel and accessories, home and outdoor, baby gear, furniture and more, so it’s sure to include something that will pique your interest. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of Black Friday deals to keep you, your family or your home looking great — so shop our top picks below!

Related: All of the Best Early Black Friday Deals — So Far Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Black Friday falls on November 24 this year — but there’s no need to wait! Many brands have already dropped their mega-sales. This is your chance to sneak in early and nab your picks before they’re gone! See […]

Apparel and Accessories — Up to 30% Off!

Nothing beats a bright, punchy, colorful pair of pants, and the A New Day high-rise wide-leg satin pants have a modern-yet-polished feel!

Shop more clothing and accessories deals at Target here!

Home & Kitchen — Up to 54% off!

Now that we’re fully in the season of pretty twinkling lights and warm season tidings, why not grab a Christmas tree — especially while it’s on sale? This 7.5’ Pre-lit Virginia Pine Artificial Christmas Tree comes with dual color lights, and it’s truly a sight to behold!

Shop more home and kitchen deals at Target here!

Baby Gear — Up to 40% off!

Tiny Love’s 4-in1 Here I Grow Baby Mobile Activity Center provides your baby with ample activities to do while moving about freely. It helps your little ones work on their cognition, language, fine motor skills, senses, gross motor skills, creativity and emotional intelligence!

Shop more baby deals at Target here!

Related: When Is Amazon’s Black Friday Sale? Everything We Know — And the Best Early Deals Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Are you ready for Amazon’s 2023 Black Friday sale? While normally we have to wait until the day after Thanksgiving to start shopping Black Friday deals, Amazon is dropping its epic sale an entire week early this year! […]

Furniture — Up to 45% off!

For those who like their bold interior design choices to speak for themselves, this Threshold Designed With Studio McGee Antilles Shaped Ceramic Accent Table doesn’t only speak, it shouts!

Shop more furniture deals at Target here!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us