Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Black Friday has arrived — officially! Amazon may have kicked off its Black Friday sale early this year, but it’s important to check back every day for new deals. Of course, the site has gone big for the arrival of the iconic shopping holiday!

Related: Best Black Friday Deals 2023 Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Scroll below to see the hottest deals on Amazon for today, November 24 — while they’re still in stock! Some deals could be claimed before the day ends!

Fitness Deals

Related: 19 Best Wellness Gifts for Your Health-Conscious Friends For some of Us, the holidays are a time to indulge — drink all the eggnog, eat all the sweets and avoid the gym until our New Year’s resolutions kick in. But for others, health is wealth year-round. If you have friends or family who are focused on wellness and well-being, then we have the perfect […]

Home Deals

Related: The Absolute Best Holiday Gifts for Women, According to Women Coming up with new holiday gift ideas every year can be hard — but we’re here to help! We’ve curated an in-depth list of the best holiday gifts for women this year, covering all types of ladies. Beauty lover? Fashionista? Gym buff? Cozy queen? We’ve got you. Scroll below to see our collection of the […]

Fashion Deals

Related: 15 Holiday Fashion Finds That Will Make You Look Like a Rich Mom Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We all have an image in our mind of who we want to be around the holidays. We picture ourselves dressed in chic, timeless outfits, serving cookies to smiling family members and watching our children squeal with delight […]

Gifting Deals

Related: Khloé Kardashian Included the Dyson Airwrap on Her Holiday Gift Guide — On Sale! Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Rarely does a hair tool become a universal holy grail. Everyone has a personal preference for curling irons, hair straighteners and blow dryers, so it’s never been easy to narrow down a clear winner — until now. The […]

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us