Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Black Friday has arrived — officially! Amazon may have kicked off its Black Friday sale early this year, but it’s important to check back every day for new deals. Of course, the site has gone big for the arrival of the iconic shopping holiday!
Scroll below to see the hottest deals on Amazon for today, November 24 — while they’re still in stock! Some deals could be claimed before the day ends!
Fitness Deals
- Elseluck Walking Pad — $160 (was $250)
- Sunny Health & Fitness Mini Stepper — $50 (was $80)
- Yosuda Magnetic/Water Rowing Machine — $299.99 (was $420)
- BalanceFrom Neoprene Coated Dumbbell Set With Stand — $88 (was $150)
- Echelon Smart Connect Fitness Bike — $399.99 (was $500)
Home Deals
- Artistic Weavers Hapsburg Moroccan Shag Area Rug — $166 (was $610)
- Nespresso Vertuo POP+ Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine — $109 (was $150)
- TfficeTingco Ergonomic Computer Desk Chair — $161 (was $250)
- Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillows, 2-Pack — $39 (was $100)
- Decorative Extra Soft Fuzzy Faux Fur Shaggy Throw Blanket — $13 (was $33)
Fashion Deals
- Coach Polished Pebbled Leather Cassie Crossbody 19 — $221 (was $295)
- Neats Nipple Covers — $20 (was $25)
- Zesica Checked Fashion Turtleneck — $31 (was $59)
- The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress — $14 (was $55)
- DL Fluffy Cross-Band Slipper — $17 (was $36)
Gifting Deals
- Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil — $21 (was $30)
- Fisher-Price Power Wheels BBQ Fun Jeep Wrangler — $190 (was $350)
- Miko Heated Foot Massager — $130 (was $250)
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition — $140 (was $190)
- Sounds Fishy Board Game — $16 (was $27)
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!