19 Best Wellness Gifts for Your Health-Conscious Friends

For some of Us, the holidays are a time to indulge — drink all the eggnog, eat all the sweets and avoid the gym until our New Year’s resolutions kick in. But for others, health is wealth year-round. If you have friends or family who are focused on wellness and well-being, then we have the perfect presents for you.

We rounded up the 19 best gifts for health-conscious friends and family. From supplements to stickpacks and light therapy to leggings, these products will improve your health from the inside out. Check out these wellness winners below!

For the Person Who Keeps Up With the Kardashians: Get a triple dose of wellness with this gift box from Lemme, founded by Kourtney Kardashian. Included in this bundle is Lemme Sleep for a good night’s sleep, Lemme Matcha for an energy boost and Lemme Chill for stress relief. These gummies taste like candy!

Pros:

Energy boost, stress relief and sleep aid

Taste delicious

Cons:

Pricey for supplements (but worth it, in our opinion!)

Available at: Amazon

For the Person With Tummy Problems: Dealing with bloating or other forms of stomach discomfort? Try this probiotic and prebiotic that helps aid gut immune function, as well as digestive health and cardiovascular health.

Pros:

Helps with gut immune function and whole-body health

Sustainable and vegan

Cons:

No reviews on the site — but tons of fans across the internet!

Available at: Seed Health

For the Weight Loss Warrior: According to satisfied shoppers, this Berberine supplement helps with losing weight and lowering blood sugar levels. These high-quality capsules also aid in immune support. Make sure to consult your doctor before use.

Pros:

Helps with weight loss and blood sugar support

High quality

Cons:

Some shoppers had negative reactions

Available at: Amazon

For the Hydration Hero: Vegan, paleo-friendly and plant-based, these electrolyte hydration powders deliver delicious taste without the added sugars. This variety pack includes 20 stickpacks in the flavors Lemonade, Grape, Raspberry, Cherry Pomegranate and Orange. Healthy hydration!

Pros:

Convenient for on the go

Great taste

Cons:

Some say the drinks are too sweet

Available at: Ultima

For the Coffee Connoisseur: Sick of feeling sick after drinking your morning coffee? If you want a caffeine fix without gut irritation, then try this Lifeboost Coffee! Infused with antioxidants and low in acidity, this medium roast will give you energy without upsetting your stomach.

Pros:

Stomach-friendly

Healthier choice

Cons:

A little pricey

Available at: Lifeboost Coffee

For Someone Who’s Stressed: Formulated with a CBD complex, hemp extract and ashwagandha, these stress gummies decrease cortisol levels and inflammation while improving your mood, mental clarity and sleep. Say goodbye to stress with these NextEvo gummies!

Pros:

Enhances sleep and decreases inflammation

Stress relief

Cons:

Gummies may affect each individual differently — consult your physician if any concerns

Available at: NextEvo Naturals

For the Famished Foodie: Hungry for a healthy meal? This ButcherBox comes with 100% grass-fed ground beef, bacon, boneless, skinless chicken breasts, filet mignon, sirloin tips, wild-caught Alaskan sockeye salmon and Italian chicken sausage. The meat comes frozen and vacuum-packaged with dry ice for the best quality.

Pros:

Features 100% grass-fed beef, humanely raised pork, free-range organic chicken and wild-caught seafood

Free shipping

Cons:

Not for vegetarians or vegans

Available at: ButcherBox

For the Meat Lover: Have yourself a merry little holiday feast with this Beef, Love & Joy Box from Rep Provisions! What’s inside, you may ask? Regenerative ground neef, filet mignon tenderloins, skirt steaks and Korean short ribs. This meat is all nutrient-dense, clean and consciously produced.

Pros:

Clean and nutrient-dense beef

Eco-friendly

Cons:

Not for vegetarians or vegans

Available at: Rep Provisions

For the Fitness Fan: Want to work out on the go? Try Sweat, the fitness app created by Kayla Itsines, the instructor behind the viral BBG program. Tailor your exercise regimen to your personal goals!

Pros:

FREE one-week trial!

Customize workouts to target your fitness goals

Cons:

Program is all online

Available at: Sweat

For the Health Hypochondriac: Ever wondered which types of food and drink you may have an intolerance towards? Now you can find out with the Check My Body Health Complete Sensitivity Test! Order your test, submit your samples and get results quickly.

Pros:

60% off!

Helps you figure our your food sensitivities

Cons:

Might not be as accurate as going to a doctor

Available at: Check My Body Health

For the Adventure Junkie: Going on an outdoor adventure? This two-way radio bundle has everything you need to communicate with your fellow explorers: replacement belt clips, battery packs, a desktop charger, AC wall adapter and micro-USB charging cable.

Pros:

Long battery life

Sturdy and durable

Cons:

Short range

Available at: Midland

For the Tea Drinker: ‘Tis the season to sip a warm holiday beverage and let your worries melt away! Infused with Kava and CBD, this sweet and spicy black tea will soothe you all season long.

Pros:

Sweet and spicy

Helps you relax

Cons:

Limited edition

Available at: The Hemp Division

For the Beverage Babe: Staying hydrated has never tasted this good! Introducing Vitapod, a revolutionary device that filters water multiple times before blending pods to deliver drinks infused with vitamins, electrolytes and antioxidants. Delicious and nutritious!

Pros:

Filters water and blends delicious beverages

Pods are infused with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants

Cons:

Expensive

Available at: Vitapod

For the Person Who Lives in Leggings: Even if you own dozens of leggings, we guarantee you’ve never purchased a pair like this before! Designed by an orthopedic surgeon, this Sculpt+ Legging by Forme enhances alignment, stability and mobility. The multi-panel waistband technology engages your muscle memory in the core, glutes and spine to improve posture. These leggings are sporty, stylish and supportive for everyday wear!

Pros:

Helps with alignment, stability, mobility and pain reduction

Comfortable

Cons:

Pricey

Available at: Forme

For the Person With Post-Workout Pain: This LED light therapy pad stimulates blood circulation, relieves pain and relaxes muscles. By penetrating beneath the skin’s surface, this device stimulates cells to target pain directly at the source.

Pros:

Muscle relaxation and pain relief

Deeper penetration than alternatives

Cons:

Expensive

Available at: LED Technologies Inc.

For the Cozy Queens and Kings: Stay warm this winter in this windproof and water-repellant coat from Dryrobe! Whether you’re watching a sports game or participating in an outdoor activity yourself, this fleece-lined outerwear has got you covered — literally.

Pros:

Waterproof and windproof outer shell

Keeps you warm

Cons:

Bright style isn’t for everyone

Available at: Dryrobe

For the Minty Fresh Microdoser: Keep your breath fresh while feeling relaxed with these wintergreen mints formulated with 1 mg of THC and 5 mg of CBD. These microdosing mints will help calm your mind without making you feel out of it. Consult your doctor before use.

Pros:

Child-resistant packaging

Helps with pain relief and relaxation

Cons:

Each individual may react differently

Available at: Cycling Frog

For the Immunity Support Icons: Kim Kardashian raved about this Beekeeper’s Naturals throat spray, saying it “works amazing” on sore throats. We agree! Boost your immune system with this soothing propolis spray.

Pros:

Soothes sore throats

Tastes good

Cons:

Pricey

Available at: Amazon

For the Person Who Prefers Fresh Juice: Equipped with a powerful motor and a 5-speed control system, this Casabrews juicer creates a healthy glass of juice in just seconds! No need to stop by your local smoothie shop for a juice when you can make one yourself from the comfort of your own home.

Pros:

Fast juicing

Easy to clean

Cons:

Not many reviews

Available at: Amazon

