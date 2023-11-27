Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sick of the 10% and 20% discounts on Cyber Monday? For some of us, if it’s not at least 50% off, we’re not buying it. Go big or go home!

Let’s make Cyber Monday count with our favorite deals 50% off or more across top shopping categories. We have picks starting under $15!

Fashion

1. Take 50% off the warm and chic Levi’s Vegan Leather Quilted Shorty Puffer at Amazon!

2. Take 50% off the sparkling Swarovski Infinity Heart Bangle Bracelet at Amazon!

3. Take 56% off the super versatile Treasure & Bond Crewneck Sweater at Nordstrom!

4. Take 60% off this ultra-cozy Amazon Essentials Quarter-Zip Polar Fleece Pullover at Amazon!

5. Take 60% off the ’90s-inspired Leather Carabiner Crossbody Sling Bag at Madewell!

Tech

6. Take 50% off the buyer-favorite Blink Video Doorbell + 2 Outdoor 4 Smart Security Cameras at Amazon!

7. Take 60% off the super advanced Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Aluminum Smartwatch at Best Buy!

8. Take 51% off the crystal clear onn. 7″ Kids Tablet at Walmart!

9. Take 50% off the top-rated Amazon Fire TV Stick at Amazon!

10. Take 57% off the amazingly inexpensive HP 14″ Chromebook at Best Buy!

Home

11. Take 60% off the heavenly Ivoko Heated Blanket at Amazon!

12. Take 53% off the incredibly relaxing Infinity Smart Chair X3 Massage Chair at Best Buy!

13. Take 50% off the four-in-one Instant Pot 6 Quart Air Fryer at Amazon!

14. Take 72% off the Mercury Row Bowdoin Upholstered Wingback Platform Bed at Wayfair!

15. Take 70% off the Mistana Hillsby Performance Rug at Wayfair!

Beauty

16. Take 51% off the absolutely iconic Urban Decay Naked Eyeshadow Palette at Amazon!

17. Take 51% off the time-saving Revlon One Step Round Brush Dryer at Amazon!

18. Take 50% off the ultra-hydrating Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado at Nordstrom!

19. Take 50% off the anti-aging It Cosmetics Confidence in an Eye Cream at Ulta!

20. Take 55% off the rechargeable Oral-B iO Series 5 Limited Electric Toothbrush at Amazon!

