Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Cyber Monday has arrived! You could spend literally the entire day exploring all of the online sales and not even come close to hitting them all. That’s why we’re saving you the time and effort and pointing you straight to all of the hottest discounts!
For this exclusive list, we’re sticking with VIP items only. Bestsellers from across the internet that shoppers come back to again and again. Let’s start saving!
Beauty Deals
- COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence — $14 (was $25)
- Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics — $10 (was $12)
- Tom Ford Traceless Foundation Stick — $45 (was $90)
- Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil — $21 (was $30)
- Sunday Riley Auto Correct Eye Cream — $33 (was $65)
- Kjaer Weis Tinted Lip Balm Set — $26 with code CYBER25 (was $35)
Fashion Deals
- Kendra Scott Elisa Pendant Necklace — $54 (was $90)
- Sunzel Flare Leggings — $20 (were $50)
- By Anthropologie The Mariel Longline Cardigan Sweater — $104 (was $148)
- Tory Burch Miller Wallet Crossbody — $230 (was $328)
- Calvin Klein Wool Blend Belted Wrap Coat — $140 (was $400)
- Anrabess Oversized Sweater — $29 (was $64)
Home Deals
- Bedsure Satin Pillowcase — $6 (was $12)
- CGK Unlimited Queen Size Sheet Set — $30 (was $50)
- Mercury Row Perdue Velvet Convertible Sofa — $329 (was $880)
- Royal Luxe Reversible Throw — $13 (was $35)
- Bosmiller Power Lift Recliner Chair — $299.99 (was $450)
- Zulay Handheld Milk Frother — $10 (was $20)
Tech Deals
- Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) — $35 (was $60)
- MacBook Air 13.3″ Laptop — $750 (was $1,000)
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) – $80 (were $129)
- Insignia 32″ Smart Fire TV — $80 (was $150)
- Blink Video Doorbell — $30 (was $60)
- Apple AirTag 4-Pack — $80 (was $100)
Deal of the DayThe Best Cyber Monday Deals View Deal
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!