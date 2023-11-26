Your account
Shop the Best Cyber Monday Toy Deals Now — Up to 59% Off

By
Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Christmas is a little under one month away — meaning the ultimate festive month has kicked off for your little ones. Cyber Monday deals are still happening, and now is an excellent time to get a jump-start — or finish up — all of your holiday shopping!

Luckily, for parents on the hunt for the perfect presents, retailers like Target, Nordstrom and Amazon provide big discounts on this year’s most popular toys for every age range. Read on to see some of our favorite picks!

Amazon

Mattel Barbie Dreamhouse

For the Barbie lover in your life, snag the Barbie Dreamhouse for 30% off!

Nordstrom

Singing Machine Kids Mood Karaoke System

For the hit-making music sensation of the family, grab this Singing Machine Kids Mood Karaoke System for 20% off!

Target

Best Ride on Cars 12V Range Rover Powered Ride-On

Best Ride on Cars’ 12V Range Rover Powered Ride-On is 25% off at Target right now!

