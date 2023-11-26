Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Christmas is a little under one month away — meaning the ultimate festive month has kicked off for your little ones. Cyber Monday deals are still happening, and now is an excellent time to get a jump-start — or finish up — all of your holiday shopping!
Luckily, for parents on the hunt for the perfect presents, retailers like Target, Nordstrom and Amazon provide big discounts on this year’s most popular toys for every age range. Read on to see some of our favorite picks!
Amazon
For the Barbie lover in your life, snag the Barbie Dreamhouse for 30% off!
- Mattel Barbie Dreamhouse 2023 — $139 (was $200)
- LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express – Collectors’ Edition 76405 — $350 (was $500)
- Play-Doh Modeling Compound 36 Pack Case of Colors — $20 (was $29)
- Arcade 1Up Arcade1Up Marvel vs Capcom Head-to-Head Arcade Table — $285 (was $700)
- Coodoo STEM Magnetic Tiles — $20 (was $35)
Nordstrom
For the hit-making music sensation of the family, grab this Singing Machine Kids Mood Karaoke System for 20% off!
- Singing Machine Kids Mood Karaoke System — $40 (was $50)
- Tangle NightBall Soccer Ball — $20 (was $25)
- Mattel Barbie Dream Closet Doll and Playset — $38 (was $55)
- LEGO 5+ Classic Creative Party Box – 11029 — $40 (was $50)
- Best Ride on Cars Mercedes C63 3-in-1 Push Car — $69 (was $99)
Target
Best Ride on Cars’ 12V Range Rover Powered Ride-On is 25% off at Target right now!
- Best Ride on Cars 12V Range Rover Powered Ride-On — $150 (was $200)
- Nickelodeon NERF Ink TMNT Blaster — $12 (was $15)
- Furby Coral Interactive Plush Toy — $49 (was $60)
- Marvel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Spider-Punk Web Blast Spider-Man Guitar Toy — $13 (was $27)
- B. toys Toy Drum Set 7 Instruments — $19 (was $25)
