Spring is all about romance, with flowers blooming and the sun shining – new beginnings for all, and ways for love to blossom. When summer rolls around, it’s an extension of spring when things get a little hotter and start warming up. Bring a little taste of spring into summer with this absolutely gorgeous mini babydoll dress, which looks like you’ve just emerged from a garden in the middle of spring.

The Dokotoo Mini Babydoll Dress is just $28, and it brings a certain bit of innocence to the table. It’s covered in beautiful flowers on a pale pink background, and it even has a slight collar that you can tie together to make a fun little bow. It’s almost like a waitress uniform, but elevated – and its tassels are a fun addition, too.

Each dress is made from comfortable and cooling polyester, and it has a lining so you won’t be showing the whole world what’s beneath it. It’s the perfect length for running errands, going on dates, or doing anything else you might want to get up to this summer. And you can do it in style, seeing as there are multiple other colors if you don’t like the floral pattern. Every one is absolutely adorable, and if you’re tired of another sundress or ruffled top, this might be your way to something a little different for your next summer outing.

Be sure to snag yours while you can, as the price won’t last forever. This is a clearance discount, and it’s possible the price could go back up at any time. Go ahead, treat yourself to something nice and pretty – you’ll be glad you put down the money while it’s available at a great price right now.

