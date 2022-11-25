Deals and Steals! Shop the 21 Best Cyber Week Finds Under $35

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The most wonderful time of year is finally here — and we don’t just mean the holidays! Cyber Week is a dream come true for bargain hunters everywhere. While temperature are dropping outside, prices are dropping online. It really is a winter wonderland!

With all of the deals on Black Friday and beyond, it’s overwhelming to narrow down the options. So, we went through the sales and selected our 21 top picks under $35, from fashion to furnishings. Save up to 79% off on these everyday essentials from some of your favorite retailers! Score these marked-down must-haves as a treat for yourself or as a gift for a loved one. Happy shopping!

1. Sweet dreams! Get your best beauty sleep with this super soft microfiber sheet set — up to 79% off!

2. Eyes on the prize! This creamy avocado eye treatment from Kiehl’s has been a regular in my skincare routine for years — up to 50% off!

3. Made from organic cotton, this waffle-print Henley shirt from Everlane is our go-to top for winter weather — up to 50% off!

4. Built to take you from running errands to running cardio, this comfy Perform Legging from Everlane is a must-have for gals on the go — up to 50% off!

5. With over 2,000 reviews on Nordstrom, this popular plush throw blanket is a cozy crowd-pleaser — up to 31% off!

6. It’s in the bag! This top-rated tumbled leather clutch from Madewell features interior pockets for extra organization — up to 43% off!

7. Cut a rug with this vintage-inspired patterned rug! The subtle pop of color blends into any space — up to 53% off!

8. Mad for plaid! This set of two decorative pillow covers is perfect for the holidays — up to 27% off!

9. Effortlessly cool in an oversized fit, this crew tee from Everlane is a closet staple — up to 30% off!

10. These gold under-eye patches are truly worth their weight in gold! Infused with collagen, these eye masks will give your puffy eyes a pick-me-up — up to 17% off!

11. Treat yourself to some self-care with these aromatherapy Shower Steamers that provide major stress relief — up to 46% off!

12. This Echo Dot smart speaker connects to Alexa so you can play music, check the news and set alarms from any room of your house — up to 63% off!

13. Get a good night’s sleep with these luxurious satin pillowcases! They’re the no. 1 bestseller in bed pillowcases on Amazon — up to 17% off!

14. The no. 1 bestseller in women’s down jackets and parkas on Amazon, this water-resistant hooded puffer coat will keep you warm and dry all winter — up to 45% off!

15. Lightweight and comfortable, this full-length waffle robe is wonderful for lounging around the house — up to 39% off!

16. Crafted with 100% cotton, this crewneck sweater is cozy and flattering — up to 45% off!

17. Reviewers rave that these terry cotton joggers are super soft and comfortable. Plus, they come with pockets — up to 45% off!

18. Sparkle and shine this holiday season with this cubic zirconia necklace that looks like a real diamond — up to 15% off!

19. And it was all yellow! These gold-plated topaz earrings will brighten your day — up to 15% off!

20. Earn your stripes in this trendy striped half-zip sweater — up to 45% off!

21. These fleece-lined house slippers feature an embroidered print that is perfect for winter — up to 42% off!

