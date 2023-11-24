Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
The Best Black Friday Deals on Celebrity-Favorite Items

By
Katie Holmes/Meghan Markle.
Katie Holmes/Meghan Markle.Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Unique Nicole/WireImage/Getty Images

Black Friday is a time to shop like our favorite celebrities. We can finally nab their favorite product picks for less! Beauty buys, fancy fashion and accessories, home picks — we’re leaving no stone unturned!

Below, you can shop some of the best celebrity-favorite items on sale for Black Friday 2023. We have picks from actors, reality stars and even royalty!

Khloé Kardashian — Dyson Airwrap

black-friday-celeb-favorites-dyson-airwrap
Amazon

Kardashian recently included this coveted pick in a holiday gift guide!

Was $600You Save 17%
On Sale: $499
See it!

Meghan Markle — Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses

black-friday-celeb-favorites-le-specs-sunglasses
Amazon

These sunglasses have sold out time and time again since Markle wore them to her baby shower years ago!

Was $74You Save 36%
On Sale: $47
See it!

Jennifer Aniston — Poppyo Blackhead Remover

black-friday-celeb-favorites-poppyo-blackhead-vacuum
Amazon

When she tried out this blackhead remover for a video, Aniston immediately asked, “Can I take this home with me?”

Was $30You Save 50%
On Sale: $15
See it!

Marie Kondo — Blueair Blue Pure 311i Max Air Purifier

black-friday-celeb-favorites-air-purifier
Amazon

The queen of home organization recently shared that she uses this purifier pick in her own home!

Was $230You Save 30%
On Sale: $160
See it!

Alyssa Milano — Nioxin Cleansing Shampoo

black-friday-celeb-favorites-nioxin-shampoo
Amazon

Milano revealed that this shampoo was a huge help in restoring her locks after some serious hair loss and thinning!

Was $21You Save 29%
On Sale: $15
See it!

Hunter Schafer — Swarovski Millenia Crystal Earrings

black-friday-celeb-favorites-swarovski-earrings
Amazon

We’ve been obsessed with these pink crystal earrings since Schafer wore them to her movie screening!

Was $125You Save 35%
On Sale: $81
See it!

Tayshia Adams — The Drop Blake Long Blazer

black-friday-celeb-favorites-the-drop-blazer
Amazon

Adams has a whole collection of Black Friday deals on her Amazon Storefront, including this blazer!

Was $75You Save 72%
On Sale: $21
See it!

Brooke Shields — Lumify Redness Reliever Eye Drops

black-friday-celeb-favorites-lumify-eye-drops
Amazon

Shields is one of many celebrities who has raved about these famous eye drops!

Was $22You Save 18%
On Sale: $18
See it!

Kyle Richards — Floraison Stainless Steel Facial Cryo Sticks

black-friday-celeb-favorites-floraison-cryo-sticks
Amazon

Richards said these cryo sticks “feel like a miracle” and can’t believe she ever lived without them!

Was $20You Save 15%
On Sale: $17
See it!

Selena Gomez — Vichy Pureté Thermale Perfecting Facial Toner

black-friday-celeb-favorites-vichy-toner
Amazon

Gomez once showcased this toner in a TikTok featuring her favorite affordable skincare!

Was $20You Save 25%
On Sale: $15
See it!

Princess Kate — Jo Malone Orange Blossom Cologne

black-friday-celeb-favorites-jo-malone-cologne
Bloomingdale’s

Princess Kate allegedly loves this fragrance so much, she had candles made with the same scent for her wedding day!

Was $80You Save 15%
On Sale: $68
See it!

Chrissy Teigen — Barefoot Dreams Blanket

black-friday-celeb-favorites-barefoot-dreams-blanket
Amazon

Back in 2019, Teigen shared that “nothing else compares” to her Barefoot Dreams blanket!

Was $147You Save 25%
On Sale: $110
See it!

Hailey Bieber — Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream

black-friday-celeb-favorites-weleda-skin-food
Amazon

Bieber may have her own skincare line, but she still loves how this rich cream restores her dry skin!

Was $19You Save 21%
On Sale: $15
See it!

Katie Holmes — BaubleBar Juno Heart Pendant Necklace

black-friday-celeb-favorites-baublebar-necklace
BaubleBar

We spotted this incredibly affordable (and adorable) on Holmes while she was strutting the streets of NYC!

Was $38You Save 29%
On Sale: $27
See it!

Shay Mitchell — Octobuddy Silicone Suction Phone Case Adhesive Mount

black-friday-celeb-favorites-le-specs-sunglasses
Amazon

This incredibly handy phone mount has been going viral — and yes, we’ve actually noticed it on Mitchell’s own phone!

Was $19You Save 32%
On Sale: $13
See it!

