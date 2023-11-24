The Best Black Friday Deals on Celebrity-Favorite Items

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Black Friday is a time to shop like our favorite celebrities. We can finally nab their favorite product picks for less! Beauty buys, fancy fashion and accessories, home picks — we’re leaving no stone unturned!

Below, you can shop some of the best celebrity-favorite items on sale for Black Friday 2023. We have picks from actors, reality stars and even royalty!

Khloé Kardashian — Dyson Airwrap

Kardashian recently included this coveted pick in a holiday gift guide!

Was $600 You Save 17% On Sale: $499 See it!

Meghan Markle — Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses

These sunglasses have sold out time and time again since Markle wore them to her baby shower years ago!

Was $74 You Save 36% On Sale: $47 See it!

Jennifer Aniston — Poppyo Blackhead Remover

When she tried out this blackhead remover for a video, Aniston immediately asked, “Can I take this home with me?”

Was $30 You Save 50% On Sale: $15 See it!

Marie Kondo — Blueair Blue Pure 311i Max Air Purifier

The queen of home organization recently shared that she uses this purifier pick in her own home!

Was $230 You Save 30% On Sale: $160 See it!

Alyssa Milano — Nioxin Cleansing Shampoo

Milano revealed that this shampoo was a huge help in restoring her locks after some serious hair loss and thinning!

Was $21 You Save 29% On Sale: $15 See it!

Hunter Schafer — Swarovski Millenia Crystal Earrings

We’ve been obsessed with these pink crystal earrings since Schafer wore them to her movie screening!

Was $125 You Save 35% On Sale: $81 See it!

Tayshia Adams — The Drop Blake Long Blazer

Adams has a whole collection of Black Friday deals on her Amazon Storefront, including this blazer!

Was $75 You Save 72% On Sale: $21 See it!

Brooke Shields — Lumify Redness Reliever Eye Drops

Shields is one of many celebrities who has raved about these famous eye drops!

Was $22 You Save 18% On Sale: $18 See it!

Kyle Richards — Floraison Stainless Steel Facial Cryo Sticks

Richards said these cryo sticks “feel like a miracle” and can’t believe she ever lived without them!

Was $20 You Save 15% On Sale: $17 See it!

Selena Gomez — Vichy Pureté Thermale Perfecting Facial Toner

Gomez once showcased this toner in a TikTok featuring her favorite affordable skincare!

Was $20 You Save 25% On Sale: $15 See it!

Princess Kate — Jo Malone Orange Blossom Cologne

Princess Kate allegedly loves this fragrance so much, she had candles made with the same scent for her wedding day!

Was $80 You Save 15% On Sale: $68 See it!

Chrissy Teigen — Barefoot Dreams Blanket

Back in 2019, Teigen shared that “nothing else compares” to her Barefoot Dreams blanket!

Was $147 You Save 25% On Sale: $110 See it!

Hailey Bieber — Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream

Bieber may have her own skincare line, but she still loves how this rich cream restores her dry skin!

Was $19 You Save 21% On Sale: $15 See it!

Katie Holmes — BaubleBar Juno Heart Pendant Necklace

We spotted this incredibly affordable (and adorable) on Holmes while she was strutting the streets of NYC!

Was $38 You Save 29% On Sale: $27 See it!

Shay Mitchell — Octobuddy Silicone Suction Phone Case Adhesive Mount

This incredibly handy phone mount has been going viral — and yes, we’ve actually noticed it on Mitchell’s own phone!

Was $19 You Save 32% On Sale: $13 See it!

