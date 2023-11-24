The Best Black Friday Deals on Celebrity-Favorite Items

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Black Friday is a time to shop like our favorite celebrities. We can finally nab their favorite product picks for less! Beauty buys, fancy fashion and accessories, home picks — we’re leaving no stone unturned!
Below, you can shop some of the best celebrity-favorite items on sale for Black Friday 2023. We have picks from actors, reality stars and even royalty!
Khloé Kardashian — Dyson Airwrap
Kardashian recently included this coveted pick in a holiday gift guide!
Meghan Markle — Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses
These sunglasses have sold out time and time again since Markle wore them to her baby shower years ago!
Jennifer Aniston — Poppyo Blackhead Remover
When she tried out this blackhead remover for a video, Aniston immediately asked, “Can I take this home with me?”
Marie Kondo — Blueair Blue Pure 311i Max Air Purifier
The queen of home organization recently shared that she uses this purifier pick in her own home!
Alyssa Milano — Nioxin Cleansing Shampoo
Milano revealed that this shampoo was a huge help in restoring her locks after some serious hair loss and thinning!
Hunter Schafer — Swarovski Millenia Crystal Earrings
We’ve been obsessed with these pink crystal earrings since Schafer wore them to her movie screening!
Tayshia Adams — The Drop Blake Long Blazer
Adams has a whole collection of Black Friday deals on her Amazon Storefront, including this blazer!
Brooke Shields — Lumify Redness Reliever Eye Drops
Shields is one of many celebrities who has raved about these famous eye drops!
Kyle Richards — Floraison Stainless Steel Facial Cryo Sticks
Richards said these cryo sticks “feel like a miracle” and can’t believe she ever lived without them!
Selena Gomez — Vichy Pureté Thermale Perfecting Facial Toner
Gomez once showcased this toner in a TikTok featuring her favorite affordable skincare!
Princess Kate — Jo Malone Orange Blossom Cologne
Princess Kate allegedly loves this fragrance so much, she had candles made with the same scent for her wedding day!
Chrissy Teigen — Barefoot Dreams Blanket
Back in 2019, Teigen shared that “nothing else compares” to her Barefoot Dreams blanket!
Hailey Bieber — Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream
Bieber may have her own skincare line, but she still loves how this rich cream restores her dry skin!
Katie Holmes — BaubleBar Juno Heart Pendant Necklace
We spotted this incredibly affordable (and adorable) on Holmes while she was strutting the streets of NYC!
Shay Mitchell — Octobuddy Silicone Suction Phone Case Adhesive Mount
This incredibly handy phone mount has been going viral — and yes, we’ve actually noticed it on Mitchell’s own phone!
