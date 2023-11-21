Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Instead of fantasizing about your favorite celebrities cooking in their polished kitchens, try whipping up something for yourself using their cookware (or preferred brands). Or perhaps you’re more of the type that says, “I want to look like I cooked this takeout, so I’m buying a Selena Gomez-approved apron this Thanksgiving.” Whatever suits your personality, we have the Black Friday deals you need to set the table in time. Below are pots and pans that will get you there with minimal effort, so shop anything from Emily in Paris skillets to Martha Stewart cookware sets now!

Our Place 4-Piece Cookware Set — was $565, now $335

Straight from the Our Place x Selena Gomez collab, get this excellent 4-piece kitchen set for entertaining and cooking a feast. Each pan is made with an aluminum body and toxin-free nonstick ceramic coating and includes: Always Pan 2.0, Mini Always Pan 2.0, Perfect Pot and a Mini Perfect Pot 2.0. There are six matte colors to choose from, with two additional shades for a limited-time special edition moment.

Other Our Place Cookware Deals:

Le Creuset 3 1/2-Quart Signature Round Enamel Cast Iron French/Dutch Oven — was $360, now $250

This is by far our top choice, and the only pan you need to accomplish a perfectly even cooked meal and comes with a lifetime guarantee. It doesn’t stain or crack, and is chip-resistant. Plus, it’s dishwasher-safe and the celebrity cookware of choice from Taylor Swift to Lisa Vanderpump. With so many colors to choose from, you’ll feel like it was custom-made for your kitchen.

Other Le Creuset Cookware Deals:

Martha Stewart 10-Piece Premium Cookware Set — was $170, now $97

Martha Stewart has mastered the art of style and function with these gorgeous 10-piece aluminum pots, all under $100. The set includes two aluminum saucepans with lids (1 quart and 2.5 quarts), two aluminum frying pans (8-inch and 10-inch), one 5-quart aluminum sauté pan with lid and one 5.5-quart aluminum Dutch oven with lid. Plus, the porcelain enamel exterior resists stains and discoloration so it will last for all your holiday gatherings for years to come.

Other Martha Stewart Kitchen Deals:

Fresh Australian Kitchen 12.5″ Cast Iron Skillet — was $40, now $24

Winning the Amazon Choice badge from customers all over the world, this skillet might be your most beloved pan yet. And not because it looks like Gabriel’s pan of choice from Emily in Paris — but because of its versatile use and easy-to-clean iron. As you may remember from the show, never use soap to clean it but water and towels. This pan literally gets better with time and can be used in the oven as well as on the stove or over an open fire!

Other Amazon Cookware Deals:



Shop all cookware deals at Amazon now!

