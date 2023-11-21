Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve been non-stop admiring Hunter Schafer’s style as she promotes The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes — and now we can make it our own!

The 24-year-old actress attended a screening of the movie in NYC on November 15. She wore a Marni dress with 3D flower details — very Capitol-esque — and white Manolo Blahnik pumps. It was her earrings, however, that had Us running to Amazon.

To our glee, we not only found Schafer’s exact Swarovski earrings — but we found them for over $40 off for Black Friday!

Get the Swarovski Millenia Octagon Cut Crystal Drop Earrings (originally $125) for just $83 at Amazon for a limited time! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 21, 2023, but are subject to change.

Related: Apple! Dyson! Ralph Lauren! The Very Best Early Black Friday Deals Live Now Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Black Friday 2023 has already begun! Due to the absolute madness that befalls the shopping holiday year after year, so many retailers have already dropped their November mega-deals, giving us extra time to shop. We’ll set you up […]

These Swarovski earrings feature octagon-cut pink crystals dangling from a rose gold setting. We’ve obviously been all about pink this year, so we instantly zoned in on their feminine beauty. While the original price might normally be a bit much, the Black Friday deal is so good — and actually perfect for the holidays. Grab a pair for someone else, or send them a link to this story with a little “hint, hint”!

All this said, if you have a smaller budget to work with — or simply would prefer a slightly different design — don’t go anywhere just yet. We loved these earrings so much, we found other similar pairs online we wanted to share too. Shop below!

Get the Swarovski Millenia Octagon Cut Crystal Drop Earrings (originally $125) for just $83 at Amazon for a limited time! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 21, 2023, but are subject to change.

Related: 21 Affordable Luxury Gifts for the Person With Expensive Taste Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Holiday shopping can put a major dent in your wallet — especially if your giftee has expensive taste. Or maybe you want to simply surprise a loved one with a luxury gift. Even if they’d be happy with […]

Shop more pink earrings we love:

Evevic Crystal Octagon Leverback Drop Earrings $19.00 See it!

Not your style? Explore all earrings at Amazon here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!