Zoë Kravitz is a vibe. From The Batman to her iconic family heritage, everything about her demands our undivided attention. Since teaming up with YSL Beauty to become a Global Makeup Ambassador back in 2017, she has been serving up gorgeous street style and red pouty lips we cannot ignore.

Her red matte lips evoke a sensuality we dream about — and can purchase for ourselves. Introducing the Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Matte Lipstick, a full-coverage lipstick that makes you feel luxurious and quite possibly like royalty. Yes, it’s that powerful.

This highly-pigmented matte lipstick comes in a sleek, super-slim container that slides easily into your pocket or purse. Creative Director Tom Pecheux wanted to create colors for every skin type and developed couture-inspired shades of deep reds, maroons and corals. If you don’t feel like swiping on each shade until your hand is covered in an array of swatches, Nordstrom provides a special try-on feature you can use from home. You can also select a model that best represents you for a color test. Order it from Nordstrom and give it a try. There’s free shipping!

This formula shouldn’t crack or leave your lips dry as many matte lipsticks do. It also provides long-lasting wear, so you can be worry-free as you galavant through the day and flirt without fear of smeared lips; as one reviewer noted, it’s “Perfect for someone who hates anything too sticky or oily that ends up in the hair when the wind blows. Plus, matte is just so beautiful and enticing.”

Apply this lipstick on your lips starting at the center and feather out with small strokes until you’ve created a full lip. The square-bullet design allows the perfect angle to fill in the cupid’s bow at the top of your lip. For extra security, consider applying Chanel’s long-wear lip liner in clear for a defined, unobtrusive line. But you may not need it! One customer felt the YSL lipstick was adequate on its own, saying, “It stays so well without bleeding or transferring to teeth, love it.”

Remember, the holidays are just around the corner, and this lipstick would look great for all your upcoming soirées. It’s perfect for an unforgettable stocking stuffer too!

