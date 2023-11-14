Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While we obviously love channeling stars with our wardrobe and beauty collection, sometimes, the most unexpected item catches our attention. And it always ends up being life-changing!

We’ve been seeing the same suction cup phone mount on the back of numerous celebs and influencers’ phone cases lately, including Shay Mitchell, Meredith Duxbury and Jenna Dewan. It’s affordable, it’s super unique and it will make so many things in life so much easier. It’s even on sale for under $15 right now!

Get the Octobuddy Silicone Suction Phone Case Adhesive Mount (originally $19) for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 14, 2023, but are subject to change.

Related: The Absolute Best Holiday Gifts for Women, According to Women Coming up with new holiday gift ideas every year can be hard — but we’re here to help! We’ve curated an in-depth list of the best holiday gifts for women this year, covering all types of ladies. Beauty lover? Fashionista? Gym buff? Cozy queen? We’ve got you. Scroll below to see our collection of the […]

This phone mount features 24 soft suction cups all across the back that can attach to mirrors, windows and other clean, flat surfaces. Just peel and stick it onto pretty much any smooth phone case to get started. The suction is strong, so no need to worry about your phone falling!

Once you have this mount on your phone, you’ll find yourself wanting to use it all the time. Pop it onto a vanity mirror to follow a makeup tutorial, stick it onto a window to take a full-outfit selfie in amazing lighting or press it against a full-length mirror to follow a YouTube workout!

Get the Octobuddy Silicone Suction Phone Case Adhesive Mount (originally $19) for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 14, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Octobuddy currently has 10 color options on Amazon, including Mitchell’s transparent pick. Grab yours while it’s on sale! This could also make a great stocking stuffer or perhaps white elephant gift this year!

Want to see some other phone mounts we love? Shop below!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!