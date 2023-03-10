Meredith Duxbury is the moment! It’s hard to not take notice of the beauty guru, who rose to fame via TikTok thanks to her viral foundation technique.

Since making her debut on the social media platform in March 2020, Duxbury, 23, has amassed nearly 20 million followers, launched collaborations with Kiss, starred in a campaign for e.l.f. Cosmetics and signed with Ulta Beauty. She’s even solidified herself as an It Girl, scoring invites to the best shows during fashion month.

The bubbly social media personality, however, is most known for her popular — and sometimes controversial — foundation application. Her process includes up to 10 pumps of foundation that she applies and blends on her face using her fingers. While the approach seems daunting and unconventional, Duxbury has her reasons.

“I started doing my makeup this way in college because my foundation was $55, and I was like, ‘This is so expensive! How can I make it last?’” the makeup expert told Us Weekly exclusively in February. Duxbury explained that she grew frustrated with certain beauty tools, especially sponges for “absorbing” most of the product before it even touched her face. “I have freckles, so when I do my makeup, I like to do a full-coverage glam, and it just wasn’t working with the sponge.”

So, Duxbury quite literally took matters into her own hands. “I realized the warmth of my hands would blend more seamlessly with the foundation, so I tried it and fell in love. I thought, ‘Finally, I’m not wasting product.’ It just worked so well for me, and I could truly feel the application on my skin.”

The New York-based influencer went on to share hundreds of videos of the technique via TikTok with the goal of providing a safe and teachable space for her fellow beauty lovers.

“When I film my videos, I try and always throw something in there that educates people because when I was younger, I had no idea what to do and I really wanted to learn,” Duxbury shared. “I’ve always loved makeup since middle school and I used to make ‘get ready with me videos’ on YouTube … It has always been my art and I think of makeup as painting a picture.”

The content creator also uses her stardom as an opportunity to talk about mental health. “I started something called ‘Big Sister Talk,’ and I pick a topic — whether it’s depression or anxiety — and I ask people to submit questions and I talk about these topics as I do my makeup,” Duxbury told Us. “I really want to inspire people.”

Still, she understands that with popularity also comes negativity. “I am just so grateful for everyone who is kind and nice and enjoys my content,” Duxbury said. “The negative stuff is everywhere and you just have to learn to stay away from it. I’m always open to constructive feedback and other tips and tricks, but I try and not get consumed by hate or nasty comments.”

With spring and summer quickly approaching, the social media star gushed about the makeup trends she believes will dominate the warmer months.

“First, there’s the no-makeup makeup look, which many are achieving by mixing skincare, specifically products from Hailey Bieber’s Rhode, with foundation. It gives off a very dewy, effortless appearance,” she shared. “Next, I’m loving the idea of blending your blush with concealer. It creates a soft, girly and warm glow.”