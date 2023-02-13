Jennifer Coolidge is beauty’s biggest It Girl! The actress wowed Us in e.l.f. Cosmetics‘ first-ever Super Bowl commercial.

In the ad, which debuted in full during the Sunday, February 12, game, the White Lotus star, 61, proved the power of the beauty brand’s viral Power Grip Primer. The clip starts off with Coolidge opening a package from e.l.f. to find the beloved product. The Legally Blonde star then tested out the gooey liquid, praising the item for making her look like a “baby dolphin.”

“This primer stuff sure is sticky,” Coolidge continued as she realized the product seemingly works like glue. Within seconds, the Massachusetts native found herself in trouble as the primer caused everything to stick to her, including her cell phone. “Hello, can you hold on a second,” she said to someone as she tried to free herself from the strong hold.

“Yeah, it’s a real good grip,” Coolidge confessed at the end.

The Watcher star’s makeup artist Francesca Tolot opened up to Us Weekly about glamming Coolidge for the commercial — and confirmed the Power Grip Primer is all it’s cracked up to be.

“When prepping for shooting on film, it’s so important to use makeup that has long-lasting benefits, so you are not needing to stop the filming to retouch every few minutes,” Tolot told Us. “My No. 1 tip is to prep complexion and apply a gel-based primer, such as Power Grip Primer, which will grip onto makeup for long-lasting results. I specifically love that Power Grip Primer has added skincare benefits like hyaluronic acid, which keeps skin extra hydrated even under foundation.”

In addition to going in with the primer, the beauty guru applied e.l.f.’s Halo Glow Liquid Filter and O Face Satin Lipstick in shade Talk Dirty as Coolidge “loves her skin to look ultra-dewy, but not greasy or oily.”

To also achieve a soft, glowing look, Tolot explained: “My biggest tip is to let every layer dry before applying something else on top. From skincare to primer and foundation, I allow at least a minute between each application to let products set properly.”

When working with the 2 Broke Girls star, Tolot loves “leaning into champagnes and pinks.” She continued: “She has a gorgeous skin tone that really pops when incorporating warm tones to her glam palette.”

Tolot added: “Jennifer has a great understanding of beauty, and I love that she’s passionate about using vegan and cruelty-free products.”