Hide Is the New Vegan Foundation That Everyone Is Reaching For

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Foundation and concealer are the bases of any great makeup look.

Whether you’re going for an experimental and colorful art piece or a deceptively difficult no-makeup makeup look, concealer and foundation are always there for you. They’re steps one and two, providing an even, natural canvas for your makeup masterpiece.

That’s why it’s so important to find a foundation and concealer brand that goes the extra mile!

We’ve been around the block when it comes to these all-important products. Cakiness, melting, settling into creases, mismatched colors…We’ve seen it all. But we’re not here to talk about makeup problems — we’re here to talk about the best solution we’ve seen yet.

It’s called HIDE.

HIDE is a new brand that exclusively sells foundation and concealer, and their dream duo is the best base product lineup we’ve ever tried.

Long story short? HIDE has the foundation and concealer we’ve been looking for, and it’s available for purchase right now.

Keep reading to get the scoop on this Instagram-favorite brand, and see why it’s time for you to try HIDE!

We’ve Never Seen Coverage Like This Before

There’s a lot to love about HIDE, but perhaps its most impressive quality is how effectively it conceals. Used in combination, its foundations and concealers take on anything you want to cover.

Hide Dark Circles and Creases

So many of the marks on our faces feel totally out of our control, and nowhere is that more true than dark circles and wrinkles. A natural side effect of getting older and living life to the fullest, dark circles and wrinkles happen to all of Us. Who needs a good night’s sleep when we’ve got HIDE at our fingertips?

HIDE is your morning routine’s new best friend. Their foundations and concealers expertly help reduce the appearance of dark circles so that you can look fresh faced no matter how many hours of sleep you got. Go ahead, stay out all night — HIDE’s got you covered in the morning.

Hide Tattoos and Scars

HIDE can even conceal permanent marks like tattoos!

Yes, really. HIDE can cover up even the biggest tattoos with only a few layers, and it can also help reduce the appearance of scars.

Give it a try by finding your color on HIDE’s website with their handy shade quiz.

Hide Blemishes, Discoloration, and Redness

Our faces play host to all sorts of marks. Pimples, dark spots, random redness that we can’t seem to shake — we’ve all been there.

These pesky little marks are no match for HIDE’s foundations and concealers. With the right shade, you’ll be astonished at how even your skin can look!

If you’re dealing with a stubborn breakout and have experienced that frustration of feeling like there’s nothing you can do to make it less visible, we recommend giving HIDE a try. If it can cover a dark tattoo, it can cover your breakout.

Just check out the before and after pics on HIDE’s Instagram. Get ready for flawless, smooth skin that sends your natural beauty front and center!

A Breakthrough Formula for Makeup Lovers

If you’re sick of searching for the right formula, only to end up empty-handed, then you’re in luck. We really think HIDE is the best foundation and concealer on the market. The perfect formula was here all along!

Vegan and Cruelty-Free

First thing’s first — HIDE is vegan and cruelty-free. For Us, that’s a cosmetics must-have! HIDE totally agrees. The brand says, “​​We’re committed to being cruelty-free, which means we do not test our product on any animals.”

Now you can feel good about using their products knowing no animal was harmed in its production!

Buildable and Lightweight

HIDE’s water-based foundation is what makes this formula so unique and lightweight. You might even forget you’re wearing makeup!

We think HIDE works best when the foundation and concealer are used together. They’re a match made in heaven!

The concealer is full-coverage — the real deal. Nothing is getting past this incredible formula that somehow conceals without feeling like paint.

Enter: HIDE foundation. This medium-coverage formula was made for building, so you can get the look you need every time. If you want your natural skin tone to peek through, just use one layer. If you want to look photoshopped, you can do that, too.

Put the foundation and concealer together, and you’ve got an iconic duo that’s made for each other.

We don’t know any other brand that makes versatility so easy. Day, night, natural or glam. HIDE does it all.

Feels Like Skin

HIDE’s foundations and concealers may effectively cover up imperfections, but they don’t feel heavy or cakey.

When we touch our face while wearing HIDE products, our skin just feels like skin — actually, it feels a little better than our normal skin. It’s hydrated, moisturized, soft and smooth. It’s our best skin.

After so many years of being disappointed by other foundation and concealer brands, we’re so happy we found HIDE. No exaggeration! This line is a game-changer for makeup lovers of all kinds.

Learn more about HIDE’s Dream Duo on their website here.

Why HIDE Is the Internet’s Favorite Foundation and Concealer Brand

We’re certainly not the only ones who are obsessed with HIDE.

For such a new brand, HIDE has already racked up a huge group of superfans thanks to Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. The word of mouth surrounding HIDE’s coverage and formula spread like wildfire. We couldn’t open any social media app without hearing about HIDE, and it’s easy to see why.

Rave Reviews

If you go to HIDE’s website, you won’t go far without finding a five-star review!

It’s pretty rare for a cosmetics brand to receive so much positive feedback. Everyone has different skin, and everyone’s skin reacts differently to products. That’s what makes HIDE’s massive fanbase so impressive to us.

Here are just a few of the recent reviews on their concealers and foundations:

“I love this product…it arrived quickly and has been the perfect concealer and color match! It goes on easily and is very creamy and hydrating. I’ve tried so many in the past…but this is now my go-to concealer!”



“One of the best full coverage foundations. Covered up every blemish, light weight. Very natural looking, I would recommend to anyone.”



“This is the BEST concealer I’ve ever tried. Hands down. Goes on smooth. Never creases. Stays on all day. I LOVE IT!”



We love when a brand actually lives up to the hype. HIDE is that brand.

Shades for Everyone

Another reason to love HIDE is their wide array of shades. With over 20 tones and a variety of undertones to choose from, HIDE has something for everyone. We like to pick up a few colors, as our skin tone can change slightly depending on the season.

Pro Tip: We typically use a concealer that’s at least one shade later than our foundation. It really brings out our face’s natural dimension and contour, and it gives us highlight and shadow in all the right places.

Long-Lasting (and Lasting and Lasting)

One more reason to love HIDE’s formula is that this stuff gets on and stays on.

We can’t tell you how many times we’ve walked out of the house feeling fabulous and realized our makeup’s a mess within an hour. That’s certainly not the case with HIDE!

HIDE’s foundations and concealers last for up to twelve hours of wear, without fading, settling into creases, or drying up. In fact, our skin always feels moisturized and soft after using HIDE. Their gentle, buildable formula is the all-day foundation we need to look and feel our best.

A Few Last Thoughts on HIDE

We know some people like to keep their beauty secrets a secret, but we’re not those people. We’ve recommended HIDE to everyone we know because we’re honestly floored by their formula’s coverage and long-lasting wear.

Like we said, everyone has different skin. That means everyone has different things they want to cover up or diminish from time to time, whether it’s a pimple, a tattoo, a scar, or some designer under-eye bags. We’ve never come across a brand that can tackle each of those problems so effectively with just two products.

If you’ve seen HIDE on Instagram or TikTok and wondered if it might be right for you, our advice is to go for it! It’s now our go-to beauty brand, from natural looks to long night glam.

Check out their dream duo, and see how HIDE is the answer to all your makeup prayers.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly's Shop With Us team.