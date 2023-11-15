You’ll Never Guess the Price of Katie Holmes’ Go-To Necklace

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Katie Holmes knows how to put her own stamp on fashion trends. From comfy and chic sweatpants, to an artful deconstructed trench coat dress, the Alone Together star looks fantastic no matter what she’s wearing. While we’re used to swooning over her fashionable slays, Holmes recently delivered affordable accessory inspo.
In early November, she graced the streets of New York donning a chic blazer, trousers and a white T-shirt. In the midst of her clean and chic aesthetic, the accessories were an undeniable standout. The actress layered the Juno Rose Quartz Necklace from BaubleBar with two other styles from the trendy jewelry brand. We were instantly drawn to the rose quartz charm as it’s known as a balancing love stone. However, the price made it stand out even more — you can rock the same healing pendant (seen below) as the beloved actress for a mere $38.
BaubleBar is known for their trend-driven staples, which also make the perfect holiday gifts for loved ones. Shop some of their bestsellers here! If you’re a fan of rose quartz pendants, scroll ahead for similar styles:
Best Gold Lookalikes for Katie Holmes’ Rose Quartz Necklace
Tones of blush pink rose quartz are the perfect accent against gold jewelry. Snag lookalikes of Holmes’ chain below:
- NTLX Gold Plated Pendant Necklace — just $8
- JBAERD Heart Pendant Necklace — just $16
- Kendra Scott Elisa Pendant Necklace — just $70
- PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Gemstone Pendant Necklace — just $14
- Paialco Faceted Cut Natural Crystal Big Flat Drop Pendant Necklace — just $16
- Joyfulmuze 14k Gold Natural Rose Quartz Necklace — just $34
Best Silver Lookalikes for Katie Holmes’ Rose Quartz Necklace
If silver is your preferred metal, you can hop on this trend too! Check out these silver necklaces with chic rose quartz pendants below:
- COAI 925 Sterling Silver Teardrop Crystal Necklace — just $26
- 925 Sterling Silver Natural Rose Quartz Necklace — just $59
- BEADNOVA Crystal Necklace — just $7
- Joyfulmuze Silver Rose Quartz Pendant Necklace — just $34
- Adabele Genuine Sterling Silver Gemstone Pendant Necklace — just $17
- Nearawing Dazzling Raw Pink Rose Quartz Crystal Pendant Necklace with 925 Sterling Silver Chain — just $16
