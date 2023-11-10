Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

There are so many things I love about Christmas time, but my all time favorite thing is decorating the tree. There’s something so special about unwrapping your favorite ornament and placing it on the perfect branch for everyone to admire. Through the years I’ve collected countless ornaments, and the ones I cherish most are my customized BaubleBar decorations.

I’m not the only one who loves BaubleBar ornaments. Countless celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Kathy Hilton and Ciara are fans of the ornate yet affordable designs. Many of them are made-to-order — and even with the heartfelt personalization, these beautifully crafted ornaments are all under $50 for a limited time — which is a serious steal when it comes to customized gifts.

Thanksgiving may still be a few weeks away, but Christmas will be here before we know it. And in preparation for the season, BaubleBar is offering 20% off all of its customizable ornaments! Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift or are shopping for yourself, you can’t go wrong with any of these ornaments.

Your sweetheart will beam with joy when they unbox this shimmering candy cane ornament. The intricate red and white and crystallized detailing immediately catch the eye, but it’s the customizable name plate that really makes it stand out. You can input a name or phrase that will run down the candy cane’s shaft. Talk about a sweet surprise! Prefer something more glam? The brand offers a version in gold and crystal and a rainbow version too!

Commemorate baby’s first Christmas or memorialize the first holiday season as newlyweds with this gorgeous initial-plated ornament. Once you choose a fully crystal embellished letter, it will be wrapped with colorful holiday lights and pair perfectly with any decor style.The weighty decoration looks much more expensive than it actually is — even with the customization and the opulent details, it’s under $50!

Not a fan of mismatched ornaments? Wrap your tree in dainty crystallized bows for a cohesive tree that still exudes holiday cheer. Each set comes with five bows, and instead of a traditional tie hook, attached malleable wires allows you to place and secure them anywhere on your tree (or even along the tinsel). There are six colors pick from, though we think the cobalt blue would really stand out on a silver tree! At under $40 that is less than $8 a bow!

Forget the traditional tinsel and ornaments depicting reindeer and Santa dancing in the snow. If you want your tree to really have some personality, opt for one of these funny phrase ornaments. With options like Kris Jenner’s iconic “You’re doing great sweetie” phrase and “I survived Scandoval” there’s something to suit everyone’s fancy. Plus, these make incredible gifts that will make your recipient giggle as soon as they open it!

Few things are as sentimental as a customized gift — and that includes one-of-a-kind ornaments made specially for your loved ones. This beautiful present-shaped ornament can say anything you want: Simply input your message online and it will be printed onto the nameplate! We guarantee it will be a cherished present for years.

Any Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stan will love this tailor-made NFL jersey ornament. (You can put any name and number on the back!) If you’re not fond of the Chiefs, don’t worry — there are options for almost every team in the NFL team, including the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants.

