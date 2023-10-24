Katie Holmes is back with another unexpected style statement, and it’s in the form of a trench coat.

The 44-year-old actress made a stylish appearance at Hotel Chelsea in New York City on Monday, October 23, in a khaki colored trench coat. The coat in question featured an artful deconstructed design, which transformed the piece of outerwear into a floor-length dress. The trench-dress hybrid included a belted waist, tortoiseshell buttons and accordion-style pleats down the front.

Holmes accessorized the look with an adorable pair of shiny black Mary Jane shoes, a black shoulder purse and layered gold necklaces with blue pendants.

She kept her glam simple with minimal makeup and wore her long straight hair down, showcasing her French cool-girl bangs, which she debuted in September.

The Dawson’s Creek alum is no stranger to making unexpected style statements. In December 2022, Holmes attended the 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball wearing a tunic top over a pair of straight leg jeans and black sneakers.

At the time, the unique look drew heavy fashion criticism and controversy. Holmes’ stylist, Brie Welch, defended the outfit in an interview with the New York Times that same month. “[Holmes] is more than capable of looking cool in an unintentional trend 20 years later,” she told the publication.

But not all of Holmes’ outfits have drawn criticism. Who could forget that fateful day in 2019 when she stepped out in New York City wearing a matching cashmere bra and cardigan set from Khaite? The now iconic look broke the internet with its chic, understated simplicity — but Holmes claims to not understand the public’s fascination with it.

In an interview with WSJ. Magazine that was published on April 10, Holmes revealed, “I love the brand Khaite. But I have no idea why that took off. I’m not sure. I don’t know what a cashmere bra symbolized in terms of women going forward — or backward.”

She added, “I mean, did I burn it? Perhaps the cashmere bra should just have the credit go to its designers — as it was a step in a good direction for women to just have comfortable bras.”

Holmes wore her latest daring look to the Hotel Chelsea to celebrate former Cuomo official Melissa DeRosa’s new memoir What’s Left Unsaid: My Life at the Center of Power, Politics & Crisis. DeRosa served as Secretary to the former Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, from 2017 until his resignation in 2021.