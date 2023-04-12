Fabulous fashionista! Katie Holmes’ wardrobe commands attention on and off the red carpet.

The Alone Together star first made her way into our hearts back in 1998, starring as literal girl next door Joey potter on Dawson’s Creek. After wrapping up her fan favorite role in 2003 after six seasons, the Ohio native has starred in dozens of movies, including Batman Begins, Ocean’s 8, Rare Objects, Brahms: The Boy II, The Giver and more — all while showcasing her ever-evolving fashion sense.

On the red carpet, Holmes’ style consists of sheer gowns, luxury coats, and mini dresses. While out and about, the First Daughter star looks just as chic in anything from blazers to jeans. One of her most talked about looks came in 2019, when Holmes arrived at the FilmAid Power of Film Benefit screening.

For the soirée, the brunette beauty rocked a chrome Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini gown. The getup consisted of a fitted bodice, long sleeves and a thigh-high slit in the skirt finished with lace details. Holmes teamed the silver look with striped knee-high boots, a brown leather bag, smokey eyeshadow, rosy cheeks and matte lipstick. Lastly, she parted her trademark brunette locks down the middle and wore it in beachy waves.

Sticking with her timeless looks, the Gift actress sported an edgy and elegant number at The Wanderers opening night on Broadway in February 2023. The mom of one wore a tan blazer with rolled sleeves which she layered over a classic white T-shirt. She dazzled Us with a leather skirt by Kate Hundley, featuring fringe strips linked together with silver hooks. The Miss Meadows actress added sheer tights underneath and topped the look off with black pointed toed heels. The actress looked extra beautiful that night with her hair in tight coils, warm eyeshadow shades, dark eyeliner and chrome earrings.

Holmes brought drama to the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards when she stepped onto the red carpet in a Jonathan Simkhai gown . The sheer dress included a sparkly beaded design that cascaded down to her ankles. To make the look even more fierce, the All We Had star stunted a diamond ring and matching bracelets and earrings. Her hair was slicked back into a gorgeous updo, and she rocked a dewy face, crimson red lips and dramatic lashes.

