Kick It Like Katie Holmes and Other Celebs Who Love White Sneakers

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

If you’re anything like Us, then you’re also dreaming of a white Christmas. But you don’t need snow to make that happen! We’re all about winter-white sneakers this season (and all year long). These classic kicks are ultra-comfy and versatile — you can dress them up or down, depending on the occasion. Sneakers are basically the new stilettos. From the catwalk to the sidewalk, white tennis shoes are holding court — this everyday shoe is a closet staple!

We always turn to our favorite celebs for style inspo, and it turns out that stars are just like Us — they also adore white sneakers. The clean silhouette is just so fresh and fashion-forward! We rounded up some of the most sought-after white sneakers on the market from Zappos. May all your Christmases be white thanks to this fabulous footwear!

These Reebok Leather Sneakers

Katie Holmes is a fan of these top-rated Reebok Lifestyle sneakers. The actress rocked these kicks with an all-black ensemble while out and about in New York City. Now you can score these exact same sneakers from Zappos!

Get the Reebok Lifestyle Classic Leather Shoes for just $75 at Zappos!

These Classic Converse Chucks

You can’t go wrong with these timeless tennis shoes. One shopper went so far as to say, “These shoes are perfection. These shoes are magical. These shoes are the greatest invention in the history of the universe.” Sold.

Get the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Shoreline Slip-On Shoes for just $55 at Zappos!

These White Canvas Supergas

These cute kicks are fashionable and functional. “Classy shoe (for a sneaker) and love being able to throw them in the washer!” gushed one customer. “Comfortable, good-looking with boyfriend and skinny jeans. A classic purchase.”

Get the Superga 2750 COTU Classic Sneaker for just $65 at Zappos!

These Bestselling Adidas Sneakers

Looking for tennis shoes that go with everything? Try these classic Adidas Originals. “I wanted a stylish pair of white sneakers that I could dress up or dress down,” said one customer. “These Superstars exactly do that! I can wear with skinny jeans and a blazer, or even my yoga pants.”

Get the adidas Originals Superstar W Tennis Shoes for just $85 at Zappos!

These Vans Slip-On Sneakers

If you’re searching for a pair of comfy shoes to grab on the go, slip on these Vans sneakers. One satisfied shopper declared, “I think that this is the best shoe ever!!! It is sooo comfortable and it feels as if you are walking on air!!! It is extremely durable for those of you who are active and stylish for those who are not. Buy this shoe!”

Get the Vans Classic Slip-On Sneakers for just $55 at Zappos!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!