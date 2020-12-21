Channel Katie Holmes’ Favorite Footwear With These Classic Reebok Sneakers

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

It’s a known fact that Katie Holmes has classic style both on and off the red carpet. Lately, she’s been a fixture on the downtown Manhattan scene alongside her boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr., and we’re constantly snagging inspiration from her casual (but still effortlessly fashion-forward) ensembles. Last month, she was spotted out and about in an all-black look, and her choice of footwear immediately caught our eye!

She opted to rock her all-white Reebok Lifestyle sneakers (which have been a staple in her wardrobe for years), and they truly popped against her dark get-up. Like what you see? Great news: You can get the same sneakers she wore right now at Zappos!

Get the Reebok Lifestyle Classic Leather sneakers with free shipping for $75, available from Zappos!

Sneakers like these are never going out of style. White kicks have been a mainstay for decades, and Reebok is responsible for some of the greatest hits. These particular shoes are made from genuine leather and maintain a sporty look that’s still fashionable. These may not be suitable for serious runners, but they’re ideal for running errands and looking chic in the process!

You can wear these sneakers with practically any outfit. We’re talking sweatsuits, jeans, leggings, dresses and skirts! If you want to feel comfortable all day long, you can count on these beauties to do the trick. While some footwear trends may come and go (we’re looking at you, chunky dad sneakers), a Reebok is forever.

If your closet is already filled with light hues or you simply hate the upkeep they entail, you can score these same sneakers in an assortment of other shades. There are even options with leopard trim, which is a totally fresh take on the timeless silhouette.

Of course, if you’re committed to the white sneaker aesthetic, fear not. These should last longer than less high-quality picks out there, and they’re also relatively affordable. You can always scoop up another pair in a year or so — or embrace the scuffed-up look. People pay big bucks for that vibe, after all! Clearly, we’re obsessed with these sneakers, and knowing they have Holmes’ stamp of approval proves they’re a must-have shoe!

