Spreading the love! Katie Holmes’ boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo Jr., praised her in a sweet birthday tribute on Friday, December 18.

“The most amazing, kindest, beautiful person❤️,” Vitolo, 33, captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo of the birthday girl sitting on his lap. “Every time I see your face it makes me smile.”

He added: “Happy Birthday!!! I love you!!” The snap, also made the couple Instagram official after dating for four months.

The Ray Donovan alum, who turned 42 on Friday, responded to all the sweet messages she received on social media, writing, “Thank you for all the birthday love” via her Instagram Story.

One day prior, the Ohio native, who shares a 14-year-old daughter with ex-husband Tom Cruise, posted a throwback photo of her time on Dawson’s Creek in celebration of the holiday season.

Holmes thanked her former costar Mary-Margaret Humes for sending her the snap, which showed the actress decorating a Christmas tree and sticking her tongue out from years’ past.

In addition to decking the halls and toasting to her birthday, Holmes has been focused on her relationship with Vitolo, a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month.

“She feels so blessed to be with a centered, down-to-earth, kindhearted companion who isn’t affected by the fame and puts happiness and traditional values first,” the insider said, noting the chef treats her “like a total princess.”

The couple were first linked in September when they were spotted out to dinner together in New York City. The pair have been going strong ever since and despite “some concern” for her loved ones, the source said that Holmes isn’t afraid of how fast the relationship has blossomed.

“In her mind, this is the real deal,” the insider added. “They’re riding a beautiful wave together and she’s already decided it’s got the potential to go all the way.”

Shortly after the pair were photographed locking lips in September, a second source told Us that the Batman Begins actress was “head over heels in love with Emilio.”

Holmes’ new romance came one year after she split from Jamie Foxx in August 2019. The pair dated for six years before going their separate ways. The Kennedys star was previously married to Cruise, 58, from 2006 to 2012.

Vitolo, for his part, was previously engaged to designer Rachel Emmons.