Moving on. Katie Holmes’ rumored new boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo Jr., was engaged shortly before linking up with the actress, a source tells Us Weekly.

The chef, 33, broke off his engagement to designer Rachel Emmons via text message, the source reveals, noting that the Anna Rachel Studio owner is “heartbroken and embarrassed.”

Emmons last posted a photo with Vitolo via Instagram on July 27 as they got cozy on a boat in front of the sunset. They appeared to have gotten engaged in February 2019, when she showed off her ring with the caption, “The most celebratory, generous, honest, genuine person I’ve ever met. You always have my back and make every day a new adventure. You walk into a room and people gravitate to you. I couldn’t feel more lucky to spend the rest of my life with you. @emiliovitolo.”

Holmes, 41, was first spotted with the restauranteur, who owns the old-school Italian eatery Emilio’s Ballato in New York City, on September 1. TMZ published photos of the pair laughing and drinking wine while dining at the Mediterranean restaurant Antique Garage in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan.

Five days later, the Dawson’s Creek alum was seen sitting on Vitolo’s lap and passionately kissing him at Peasant restaurant in the Nolita area of NYC in pictures obtained by the Daily Mail.

The news of Holmes’ relationship with the foodie came one year after her split from Jamie Foxx. Us broke the news that their ultra-private romance began in October 2013. She broke up with the Oscar winner, 52, in August 2019.

“It has been many years of him stepping out with other women,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “He’s disrespectful, and their lives were different. His partying ways don’t fit with hers as she’s focused on raising her daughter and working.”

The Kennedys star was previously married to Tom Cruise, with whom she shares a 14-year-old daughter, from November 2006 to July 2012.