The honeymoon phase! Katie Holmes and her boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo Jr., can’t get enough of each other as their whirlwind romance heats up.

“Emilio and Katie act like young teens in love when they are together,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Emilio lights up when she enters his restaurant and they kiss and hug like they haven’t seen each other in forever, but really they see each other almost every day.”

The insider adds, “Emilio is into Katie. Whenever he’s asked about her, he blushes and smiles. They are always laughing when they’re together. It’s constant smiles and loving looks between them and Emilio’s friends more than approve of Katie. They think she’s so great for him.”

The chef even recently introduced his father, Emilio Vitolo Sr., to the Dawson’s Creek alum, 41. “Emilio Sr. met Katie last week and they seemed to get along great,” the source explains. “Katie was making him laugh and Emilio Sr. seemed very happy with Katie as well.”

The couple were first linked in September when they were spotted having dinner in New York City. Later that month, the duo were seen kissing on a Central Park bench.

“Katie is absolutely head over heels in love with Emilio,” a source told Us at the time. “She has wanted a stable guy in her life for a while and has found that with him.”

The twosome have been photographed packing on the PDA in recent weeks while out in New York City. Vitolo and Holmes were seen holding hands as they took a stroll together on September 21. The twosome were also spotted hand in hand on Thursday, October 1, while wearing matching white T-shirts and sneakers.

Vitolo was previously engaged to designer Rachel Emmons. Holmes, for her part, dated Jamie Foxx for six years before their split in August 2019. A source told Us in September that the Batman Begins actress doesn’t have any lingering feelings for Foxx, 52.

“Katie has no ill will toward Jamie, but she has completely moved on from him and just thinks of Jamie in a friend type of way now,” the insider said at the time. “[She] is happy she can be free and comfortable with her relationship with Emilio and doesn’t need for it to be private, like her past relationship with Jamie Foxx was.”

Holmes was previously married to Tom Cruise from 2006 to 2012. The pair share a 14-year-old daughter.