Hand in hand! Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. both wore face masks during their latest New York City stroll on Monday, September 21.

After a drive in the chef’s red Pontiac from the actress’ apartment, the couple were all smiles holding hands. The Ohio native, 41, rocked a FRAME blazer and sweatpants, while Vitolo Jr., 33, rocked a black coat and jeans.

Holmes was first linked to the chef earlier this month when the pair were spotted having dinner. They furthered romance rumors on Thursday, September 17, when they pulled their masks down to kiss on a Central Park bench.

“Katie is absolutely head over heels in love with Emilio,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “She has wanted a stable guy in her life for a while and has found that with him.”

While Holmes’ boyfriend was engaged to designer Rachel Emmons shortly before they started seeing each other, the Miss Meadows star was last linked to Jamie Foxx. Us confirmed their split in August 2019 after six years of dating.

“Katie has no ill will toward Jamie, but she has completely moved on from him and just thinks of Jamie in a friend type of way now,” an insider exclusively told Us on Friday, September 18. “[She] is happy she can be free and comfortable with her relationship with Emilio and doesn’t need for it to be private, like her past relationship with Jamie Foxx was.”

Another source said that the Dawson’s Creek alum had been “stepping out with other women” for years ahead of their breakup, explaining, “He’s disrespectful and their lives were different. His partying ways don’t fit with hers as she’s focused on raising her daughter and working.”

The exes were first linked in October 2013 and lived “a very private lifestyle,” a third source shared in April 2019.

Holmes was previously married to Tom Cruise, and the former couple share a 14-year-old daughter.

Keep scrolling to see her and Vitolo Jr.’s PDA-filled walk through Manhattan on Monday.