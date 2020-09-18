In the heart of the Big Apple! Katie Holmes and her new beau, Emilio Vitolo Jr., only had eyes for each other during a trip to Central Park in New York City.

The actress, 41, and the chef, 33, were spotted making out on a bench on Thursday, September 17, in photos published by Page Six. They lowered their face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic before she leaned in for a kiss with her arm wrapped around his shoulder.

Holmes and Vitolo also took a walk around the park while holding hands. She kept it casual in a gray tank top and light-blue jeans with a cardigan wrapped around her waist, while he wore a white sweater, black jeans and his signature newsboy cap.

The pair were first spotted together on September 1 while drinking wine at the Mediterranean restaurant Antique Garage in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan. Five days later, the Dawson’s Creek alum was photographed sitting on the restauranteur’s lap and kissing him at Peasant restaurant NYC’s Nolita area.

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Vitolo was engaged to designer Rachel Emmons shortly before he started seeing Holmes. A source revealed that Emmons was “heartbroken and embarrassed” when the Emilio’s Ballato owner broke up with her over text message.

Vitolo and the Anna Rachel Studio owner had been engaged since February 2019, when she called him “the most celebratory, generous, honest, genuine person I’ve ever met” in an Instagram post. She last shared a photo with him on July 27 and took it down earlier this month.

Holmes, for her part, previously dated Jamie Foxx. Us broke the news that the ultra-private duo first linked up in October 2013. The Coda star called off her romance with the Oscar winner, 52, in August 2019.

Prior to her relationship with Foxx, Holmes was married to Tom Cruise from November 2006 to July 2012. She and the Top Gun star, 58, share a 14-year-old daughter.

The Kennedys star called the interest in her divorce from Cruise “intense” in a March interview with InStyle, adding, “Obviously, as a public person, I’ve gotten a lot of attention at different periods in my life. And when you have a lot of attention, sometimes you don’t want to leave the house because it’s just too much. You can get consumed by what people think, but suddenly you just decide to do things on your own terms. I feel like I’m finally figuring that out.”