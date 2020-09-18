Getting serious! Katie Holmes has found her dream man in new boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr.

“Katie is absolutely head over heels in love with Emilio,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She has wanted a stable guy in her life for a while and has found that with him.”

Holmes, 41, feels different in the romance than she has with previous significant others. “She is happy she can be free and comfortable with her relationship with Emilio and doesn’t need for it to be private, like her past relationship with Jamie Foxx was,” the insider reveals.

The actress was first spotted on a dinner date with Vitolo, 33, at Antique Garage in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan on September 1. She was then seen sitting on his lap while they dined at Peasant restaurant in Manhattan on September 6. The couple kissed and gazed into each other’s eyes during the outing too.

Holmes and the chef were subsequently spotted making out at Central Park in New York City on Thursday, September 17. They held hands and showed PDA throughout the date.

Us revealed earlier this month that Vitolo was engaged shortly before his relationship with the Dawson’s Creek alum made headlines. He ended his engagement to Rachel Emmons via text message, leaving the designer “heartbroken and embarrassed,” according to a source.

Holmes, who shares a 14-year-old daughter with ex-husband Tom Cruise, quietly dated Foxx, 52, from 2013 to 2019. Us reported at the time of their split that she was the one who called it quits with the Oscar winner.

“It has been many years of him stepping out with other women,” a source told Us in August 2019. “He’s disrespectful and their lives were different. His partying ways don’t fit with hers as she’s focused on raising her daughter and working.”

Prior to the breakup, an insider revealed that Holmes was “infatuated” with Foxx, despite his lack of commitment to her. “It’s what Katie signed up for,” the source added, referring to the various women he spent time with during their relationship. “Jamie does care for her, but his recent behavior makes people question that.”